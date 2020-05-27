The term rebuild doesn’t seem to apply to the Sutter High football team too often, because the Huskies usually have a stockpile of underclassmen ready to grab hold of the reigns the following year to try and compete for yet another Northern Section Division III championship.
In 2020, despite the late start for most prep football teams due to the pandemic, Sutter’s Landon Cooper and Daniel Cummings will step into the role of alpha male as the top returning passer and rusher, respectively for Sutter heading into 2020.
“It shouldn’t be too tough; we know what we got to do,” Cummings said.
Cummings, for the good chunk of the offseason, has been working out with Cooper, Sutter’s projected starting quarterback, while isolated at home due to COVID-19. It was only recently that Sutter was able to begin offseason team workouts during the 10-day spring camp. Camp ended on Monday, Cooper said, so the team was able to get some good work in during the week-and-a-half time span.
“(In camp) we built chemistry with our incoming juniors and first-year varsity players,” Cooper said. “So we can be full-steam ahead this (fall).”
For Cooper and many of his senior teammates, this year is the time to really shine. The slender-built signal-caller is coming off a 1,072-yard passing season, in which he threw for 13 touchdowns to only three interceptions, as Sutter capped off a record 13th section title with a 20-7 romp over Paradise in 2019.
Cooper wants more in 2020.
He has a solid runner and pass catcher in senior Daniel Cummings back. Cummings, who ran for 653 yards and five touchdowns in 2019, should help take the pressure off Cooper as Sutter looks to reload its vaunted Wing-T offense.
Wouldn’t you know it; the two have been working out together in home isolation. Cooper said a typical home workout starts with a wakeup call at 8 a.m. It’s then onto breakfast, followed by a run to the water tower and back out by the Sutter Buttes.
Following the run, Cooper grabs a protein shake and immediately hits the gym.
“I lift at my buddy’s house throughout the week,” Cooper said. “It’s that extra person pushing you hard to do your best. We did the most we could.”
Cooper said he had an interesting reaction the moment he got word that Sutter would be closing its doors to in-person instruction back in March.
“I got excited,” he said.
Then reality set in – weeks of home isolation and the transition to distance learning was a struggle at first, Cooper said.
“With face-to-face instruction you get examples; not much direction with distance learning,” Cooper said. “It’s read this article, do this thing. It’s harder for me on the computer.”
Athletically, it’s a similar process that begins with a mobile application that is loaded with daily workouts from coaches.
“(The app) is not instructing you to do anything,” Cooper said. “It’s all about reps, reps, reps.”
Cummings breaks down his workout week in three separate phases: A push day for chest, shoulders and triceps; a pull day for back and biceps; and a legs workout.
“Then we run around and throw the football to get used to that,” Cummings said.
Cummings said the biggest difference with Sutter’s 2020 spring camp as opposed to last year was the absence of any field work.
“Last year we had more time,” Cummings said. “This year it’s only the small group workouts … no field work at all. We got to get in as much as we can before we switch (stations).”
One particular absence in camp, Cummings said, was that there was no 7-on-7 passing league this year.
Cummings said the passing league is the ideal time to work on routes and timing with the quarterback.
But with no timeline for a passing league this year, Cummings said everybody will just have to step up their regimen a little bit more.
“We’re going to have to work our tails off,” he said.
