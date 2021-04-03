Sutter High product Gillian Tripp and the William Carey women’s volleyball team defeated Brewton-Parker College in straight sets Saturday afternoon to clinch their first conference regular season championship in program history.
Tripp, a senior at Carey, finished with 36 setter assists. The Crusaders won set one 25-9 then jumped out to commanding leads in sets two and three to put away the sweep early.
Tripp and Carey earned the top overall seed in next week’s conference tournament and will play the winner of Faulkner University and Blue Mountain College on Friday, April 9. First serve is scheduled for 10 a.m.