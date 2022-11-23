The Sutter Union High Huskies’ 11-0 season came to an end last week at home in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V semifinals, falling to Escalon 23-2. 

The highlight of Sutter’s contest came in the third quarter, just after senior Luke Miller pinned the Cougars on their own one yard line with a beautiful punt recovered on a diving effort from senior Troy Brucie. On the following play, senior cornerback Jeffrey Azevedo contained the Cougars’ back and brought him down in the end zone to give the Huskies a safety. 

Tags

Recommended for you