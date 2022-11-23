The Sutter Union High Huskies’ 11-0 season came to an end last week at home in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V semifinals, falling to Escalon 23-2.
The highlight of Sutter’s contest came in the third quarter, just after senior Luke Miller pinned the Cougars on their own one yard line with a beautiful punt recovered on a diving effort from senior Troy Brucie. On the following play, senior cornerback Jeffrey Azevedo contained the Cougars’ back and brought him down in the end zone to give the Huskies a safety.
Escalon’s first score took place on its first drive, with a short-yardage rushing touchdown followed by a rushing two-point conversion to go up 8-0 in the game’s first five minutes.
The Cougars followed up early in the second quarter with a swing pass touchdown to take the score to 15-0.
The Sutter defense dug in on Escalon’s next possessions, forcing several three-and-outs and recovering a fumble on a mishandled snap. Nevertheless, the score going into the second half remained 15-0.
The last Escalon touchdown came in the fourth quarter on a rushing touchdown with another two point conversion to create the final score of 23-2.
Regardless of the result, the Huskies had a spectacular season. Sutter posted an 11-0 record until last week and made a deep playoff run to these semifinals – an impressive feat to say the least.
“I couldn’t be more proud,” said Sutter head coach Ryan Reynolds on the year. “This season was a success … how many programs would love to win 11 football games?”
Reynolds also mentioned this team’s incredible character.
“Every one of these guys has a place in my heart for the rest of my life,” said Reynolds. “This is an outstanding group of young men. Yesterday, we were working at a food bank together … That’s the kind of guys these guys are, and they’re deeper than football.”