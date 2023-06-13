The Sutter Union High’s varsity shotgun program captured a Division III trap state title and placed third in team series over the weekend at the California Youth Shooting Sports Association two-day 200 Target State Shoot in Stockton.
The varsity squad is made up of Jaxon Smith, Kasey Combo, Tyler Siller, Cloey Carrier, Taylor Bogle, Gavin Triplett, James Cooley, Charles Roberts, Jack Munger, Luke Campbell and James Campbell. The junior varsity, comprised of Logan Munger, Hunter Williams, Kaden Coleman, Ava Watson, Macie Mobley and Mathew Siller, placed third in both the D-III state trap competition and in team series.