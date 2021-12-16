Riley Wickum has yet to begin her senior softball season at Sutter Union High School, but her future is already set, as she recently signed with Division I Cal State Northridge as a part of the first recruiting class of second-year head coach Charlotte Morgan.
Morgan was named the seventh head coach in CSUN history and will begin her second season in the spring.
According to a school news release, Wickum is one of seven players who will join Morgan and Northridge starting in 2023.
As evidenced by her junior prep season, when Wickum helped lead Sutter to a perfect 24-0 record and retired 17 straight to close out 2020, the Husky senior will bring depth and consistency to the collegiate level.
“Riley will add diversity to the pitching staff and power at the plate,” Morgan said. “Not only can she be effective in the circle, but she can handle the corner well and add power to our lineup. Adding a player like Riley adds so much strength to many parts of our program. It’s going to take a lot of work from her, but we know she is up for it.”
Wickum was 18-0 with a 0.89 ERA for Sutter last spring in the team’s return to a full season. At the plate she hit .570 with 36 runs batted in, 10 doubles and two home runs. One of the homers came in the final game last year when Wickum helped wrap up the perfect season with a big fly to left that carried well past the outfield wall.
Wickum is a career .454 hitter in 2-1/2 varsity seasons (her sophomore year was cut short due to the pandemic) with 66 RBIs, 12 home runs, 18 doubles and two triples. In the circle, Wickum has calculated a varsity career 1.12 ERA with 20 wins in 150.1 innings pitched.
Wickum joins six others as a part of Morgan’s first recruiting class: Gizella Vargas-Sandoval (3B/C, Arleta), Bella Mejia (outfielder, Aguanga), Raegan Roldan-Jackson (infield, American Canyon), Kennedy Gustin (utility, Martinez), Lauryn Carranco (pitcher, Clovis) and Isabella Alsonso, (pitcher, Cypress).