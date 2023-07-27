The Sutter Union High shotgun team and Sutter Junior Shooters took home a plethora of awards from the Youth Shooting Stars Federation U.S. Open in Las Vegas. Sutter’s club program garnered six different team awards to go along with six different squad awards and individual honors in each division.
The team captured first place team honors in varsity sporting clays and junior varsity skeet, to go alongside two second-place finishes. Sutter’s Junior Shooters program took second in junior club and third in sporting clays.
Individually, Sutter alumnus and Midland bound Jackson Zoller won the Young Adult Division, a combination of all three venues of clay shooting, as well as finishing second in sporting clays and third in young adult skeet.
The final award that Sutter earned was for third place in the High Overall Team division. It’s an honor for teams that shoot all three venues of trap, skeet, and sporting clays.
The varsity team consisted of Jaxon Smith, Cloey Carrier, Tyler Siller, Jack Munger, Charles Roberts, Jonny Munger, Luke Campbell, Conrad Burrow and Chance VanDyke.
The JV Team is comprised of Logan Munger, Kaden Coleman and Macie Mobley.
The Sutter Junior Shooters consists of Mathew Siller, Treavor Munger, Sydney Munger, Tyler Fletcher, Brock Moody and Heston Burrow.