Team pic US OPEN 2023.jpg

Sutter Union’s competitive shooting program at the U.S. Open in Las Vegas.

 Courtesy photo

The Sutter Union High shotgun team and Sutter Junior Shooters took home a plethora of awards from the Youth Shooting Stars Federation U.S. Open in Las Vegas. Sutter’s club program garnered six different team awards to go along with six different squad awards and individual honors in each division. 

The team captured first place team honors in varsity sporting clays and junior varsity skeet, to go alongside two second-place finishes. Sutter’s Junior Shooters program took second in junior club and third in sporting clays. 

Tags

Recommended for you