The Sutter shotgun shooting team made the trip out to Las Vegas last week for the YSSF U.S. Open Nationals where they finished out the season with a few notable accolades.
On the junior varsity team, the Huskies won first place in trap, sporting clays and skeet completing a rare trifecta feat that hadn’t been accomplished by Sutter since the varsity team in 2017.
As for the team’s individual awards, Darrell Farr shot 90 out of 100 in sporting clays and won a shoot-off to finish in second place. The varsity team finished in third place overall.
“I have never been more proud of this great team of parents, kids and their families,” head coach Dave Samson said. “The parents and families are all part of our team and a big part of the team success comes from their support of what we do.”
The junior varsity team consists of the following participants: Bryannah Crouch, Jackson Zoller, Jenna Hatfield, Darrell Farr, Connor Babler, Logan Miller, Cheyanne Pierce, Isabel Boardman, Andrew Jacobs, Jagger Katz, Trevor Reilly and Jace Petersen.
The varsity team consists of the following participants: Ethan Harris, Tony Frost, Hayden Pack, Devan Davis, Nolan Herbert, Logan Samson, Jacob Keen, Simon Vendrame, Logan Yetter, Kody Clinton, and Tayler Niesen.