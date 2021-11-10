It was a fruitful day for the Sutter High School junior varsity and varsity shooting teams and adult division over the weekend at the California Youth Shooting Sports Association State Sporting Clay Championships.
The young adult division was represented by Sutter product Bryce Morris, who grabbed the California state title with a high score of 90.
For the clay shooting season, the Sutter varsity won the series shoot and state championship.
Individually, varsity shooter Jackson Zoller claimed first with an 88, while Connor Babler and Jaxon Smith tied for second initially, with Babler claiming runner-up in a shootoff.
The Sutter 2021 varsity team consists of Zoller, Jack Munger, Babler, Nick Moody, Smith, Max Martinez, Nate Jones, James Cooley, Ethan Bland, Alyssa Toche, Bailey Stokes, Isabel Boardman, Mat Alloway, Jess Smith, Charles Roberts, Andrew Jacobs, Gavin Crawford, CJ Campos, Gavin Triplett, Aurora Baker, Liam Gildea and Cloey Carrier.
The Sutter JV team finished third in the fourth series shoot competition. At the state championship, Tyler Siller grabbed fifth with the fourth highest score on the JV course. The Sutter JV team consists of Jonny Munger, Siller, Camille Olenski, Tayler Bogle and Kenzie Garramore.