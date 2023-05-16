Jagger Beck reached another milestone on Monday as the No. 1 arm for the Sutter Union High baseball squad against Hughson in the opener of the best-of-3 semifinal series of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs. 

Beck, a commit to the University of Hawaii, clocked a personal record 91 mph, according to an on-site radar gun, during his complete-game two-hitter where he struck out 11 batters. It was an effort that enabled top seed Sutter (21-5-1) to strike first on No. 4 Hughson, 4-1 in the best-of-three series. 

