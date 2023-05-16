Jagger Beck reached another milestone on Monday as the No. 1 arm for the Sutter Union High baseball squad against Hughson in the opener of the best-of-3 semifinal series of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs.
Beck, a commit to the University of Hawaii, clocked a personal record 91 mph, according to an on-site radar gun, during his complete-game two-hitter where he struck out 11 batters. It was an effort that enabled top seed Sutter (21-5-1) to strike first on No. 4 Hughson, 4-1 in the best-of-three series.
Game two is set for today at 4 p.m. at Hughson.
Game three, if necessary, is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday in Sutter.
Beck received offensive support Monday from sophomore Carson Bishop and junior Jordan Lee, each of whom provided two hits apiece, while Bishop delivered a double and drove home two. Seniors Landon Sable and Andrew Hanson chipped in an RBI each to round out Sutter’s box score.
Sutter led all the way through, beginning with 3 in the second and one run in the sixth against Hughson (22-5).
No. 3 Bradshaw Christian stole game one from second seed Colfax, 16-5 Monday.
East Nicolaus, despite its 26-1-1 finish and No. 1 ranking in the MaxPreps Northern Section poll most of the regular season, received a No. 2 seed in the NSCIF Division V playoffs.
However, according to East Nicolaus Superintendent and head softball coach Neil Stinson, the committee made an addendum to the playoffs that allows East Nicolaus to have home-field advantage throughout the postseason despite its No. 2 seed.
“Playing at home for a section championship is one of our highest priorities each season and this team with 11 seniors certainly have earned that right,” Stinson said in a statement. “The committee will look into making changes to the seeding formula in the near future to correct some issues.”
East Nicolaus begins the playoffs at home Thursday at 4 p.m. against the winner of Modoc and Mount Shasta, which was played late Tuesday in the first round.
The D-V finals are set for noon Saturday at East Nicolaus High School.