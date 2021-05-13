It has been three seasons since the Sutter High softball team has lost a game – a string of 36-straight victories dating back to its last defeat against East Nicolaus on April 13, 2019.
To put the streak in better perspective, Avery and Ella Jolley were freshmen the last time Sutter lost a game.
The Jolleys are juniors now and two of the team’s stars during the 2021 season.
Sutter is 18-0 this year heading into a Butte View League matchup at Gridley today (Friday) at 4 p.m. to wrap up the series between the two schools.
After that, Sutter has five games left – three series – to complete the season. There are no playoffs this year due to California Interscholastic Federation guidance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sutter will end its season May 26 at home against East Nicolaus, beginning at 4 p.m. Five seniors will be honored that day prior to their last prep softball game ever.
Most of Sutter’s corps is returning, including four of its top five everyday hitters and No. 1 arm, Riley Wickum.
Wickum has been nearly unhittable all year. She’s 11-0 with a 1.00 ERA through 70 innings. The power righty has relinquished just 10 earned runs all season, while striking out 113 through Thursday, May 13. Avery Jolley is Sutter’s next best option in the circle, sitting at 2-0 with a 1.40 ERA through 10 innings. She has struck out 12 batters.
Ella Jolley is the team’s top hitter for average based on at least 50 plate appearances. The junior infielder is batting .650 (26-40) with six doubles, three triples, four home runs and 28 runs batted in.
Freshmen Olivia Bauer and Morgan Heggstrom are next on the list, batting .600 and .575, respectively, based on at least 50 appearances.
Wickum, the team’s battery ram in the circle, is hitting .522 through Thursday, May 13.
There isn’t much of a chink in the Sutter armor these days, and most will be around for a few more years, which means the win streak could only grow.