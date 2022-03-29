Since its shutout defeat against Elk Grove, the Sutter Union High softball team has quietly mounted a seven-game win streak, capped by a tournament championship last weekend in Nevada.
The Huskies won the Reed Tournament with a 5-0 mark across state lines. Sutter (14-1) took down Maxpreps’ seventh-ranked Nevada team, Spanish Springs, 2-1, before dispatching Heritage (Brentwood), 4-2 Saturday in the finals.
Individually, Sutter’s Ella Jolley had two home runs and five runs batted in, while her sister, Avery Jolley was 6-for-12 at the plate with a home run, two doubles, and four RBI in two games.
In the circle, senior and Division I signee, Riley Wickum was 4-0 with 42 strikeouts. Offensively, Wickum went 6-for-13 in two games Saturday to capture the tournament.
Sutter’s Faith Epperson had four hits, including a home run and five stolen bases Saturday.
Sutter hosts Orland at 4 p.m. today (Wednesday) in a Butte View League matchup.
Other action
Marysville 6, Pleasant Valley 3
Sophia Tyler went 4-for-4, while Hailey Green, Janis Sutton, Maya Larsen and Jenissa Conway each recorded two hits in the Indians’ win over PV out of Chico in a out-of-section battle last week.
With the win, Marysville moves to 7-3 heading into a home Pioneer Valley League Thursday against Center (1-7, 0-0). First pitch is set for 4 p.m.
PV fell to 4-3 on the year.