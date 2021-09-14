In a last-ditch effort, the Sutter High varsity football team was able to schedule a week-three opponent that it had never faced before in what turned out to be great preparation for another first-ever meeting this week on the road against Foothill.
Sutter coach Ryan Reynolds said Arcata, which the Huskies beat 56-14 last week, runs the spread offense and is a pass-happy bunch.
Foothill, of Palo Cedro, also runs the spread, Reynolds said, and loves to fling it around the field.
Sutter and Foothill are scheduled to lock helmets Friday night in Palo Cedro. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m.
“There is nothing like the game reps and game speed,” Reynolds said. “(Arcata) threw the ball very efficiently, so it was nice to get that film to break down because Foothill has a real good passing game.”
Sutter quarterback Trevor Eck completed nearly half his passes and tossed four touchdowns for the 2-0 Huskies. Two of Eck’s touchdowns went to junior Hayden Dotson, who hauled in two catches for 94 yards.
On the ground, Troy Brucie had over 100 yards on seven carries and scored twice – one coming from 61 yards when Brucie broke it around the left edge and down the home sideline for a 61-yard touchdown, putting Sutter up on Arcata, 35-6, at about the midpoint of the second quarter.
Injury notes: Free safety Drake Uutela “got his bell rung,” according to Reynolds, and will essentially be a game-time decision this week.
Reynolds said the team will be cautious with the junior defensive back because he has broken his collarbone twice in his high school career.
Yuba City vs. Pleasant Grove
Brandon Sanders rushed for three TDs and added another one on a kickoff return to lead YC to a 42-23 win over Pleasant Grove last week.
On defense, YC picked off Pleasant Grove three times and harassed the quarterback all night, head coach Willie Burns said.
The Honkers improved to 2-1 on the year. YC is scheduled to return home to tackle unbeaten Antelope at 7:15 p.m. on Friday to kickoff Capital Valley Conference action.
Colusa vs. Willows
The RedHawks went to 3-0 on the year with a 34-7 win over Willows last week.
Quarterback Emanuel Frias tossed three touchdowns and had 205 total yards.
Two of the TDs went to Nick Price from 60- and 25 yards out.
Hayden Mccarty rushed for 90 yards and scored twice for Colusa, which takes on Williams on the road, 7 p.m. Friday pending any changes due to COVID-19.
Right now there is no word of any cancelation or postponement from either school.
Pierce vs. Williams
The Bears went ahead 20-6 on Williams in the first half last week, en route to a 34-6 victory in the annual Rice Bowl.
Pierce (2-1) has won six straight over Williams and is 12-6 over the Yellow Jackets in the rivalry since 2004.
Williams last win was Sept. 9, 2016.
This week, Pierce will play at 6 p.m. on Friday on the road at Fall River.
Pierce at Fall River junior varsity was canceled due to positive tests and close contact from Fall River, according to Athletic Director Michael Barber.