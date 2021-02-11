Sutter High cross country swept each of the top-five spots in the varsity boys and girls races Wednesday at home against Wheatland.
Senior Raymond Baldez was the boys overall winner in 18 minutes, 26 seconds. Xavier Pitula finished second (18:49), Mario Matteoli third (19:59), Cameron Anderson fourth (20:08) and Ethan Batatan (21:16) rounded the top-five finishers.
Wheatland sophomore Antonio Palma finished sixth overall in 21:34.
As a team, the Pirates fielded incomplete teams, according to Sutter coach Bobby McNeil.
On the girls side, sophomore Mackenzie Ritner and senior Perla Martinez went one-two respectively, finishing with marks of 22:01 and 22:51.
Meadow Topete (23:08), Kaylee Duncan (23:35.01), Dara Schmidt (23:35.31) and Sara Ashby (25:52) grabbed third through sixth place for the Huskies.
Gridley’s Delgado sets personal record
Janessa Delgado set a personal record of 22:39 in the dual cross country meet at the Colusa-Sacramento State Recreation area.
It was an improvement of over a minute from last week, coach Steve Allard said.
“A newcomer to the sport of cross country, Delgado is making heads turn with her performance as she took home the first-place medal,” Allard said.
Giselle Fuentes, also a freshman, finished second (25:34), while Gisela Cardenas (27:57), Estrella Favian Mora (29:56) and Angela Gutierrez (32:45) placed fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively for the Bulldogs.
Colusa did not field a full varsity girls team.
The Gridley boys were led by team captain and senior, Damian Mendoza Jr., who grabbed second overall in 19:10.
Neo Harter of Colusa won the race in 18:56.
Gridley’s Cesareo Villalobos finished fourth overall (19:40) and set a personal best for the early season.
Colusa’s Jose Valdez and Lucian Manor crossed in fifth and sixth place, respectively.
Gridley sophomore Emmanuel Martinez came in seventh with a career-best 21:05. Gordon LaBuff crossed in ninth overall (21:54), while Cesar Zepeda-Martinez finished 10th in 22:26.
Gridley hosts Sutter at the fairgrounds Wednesday, Feb. 17, beginning at 2 p.m.