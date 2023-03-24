The Sutter Union High softball team has continued right along in the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Pioneer Valley League this year, winning its first six games capped by Friday afternoon’s series clinching sweep over Marysville, 9-0 at Abby Field on the campus of Marysville High School.
Sutter (6-0, 4-0 PVL) has a similar formula as last year’s team that won 31 of 32 games and captured a Northern California state title. Olivia Bauer took over in the circle for Riley Wickum and fired a complete-game five-hitter linked with nine strikeouts.
Bauer showed power and finesse against Marysville (4-4, 2-1), a team that is top-heavy with future Michigan Wolverine Jenissa Conway.
“Today I came in a little more confident except for Jenissa because I know how amazing of a hitter she is,” Bauer said. “I got to trust myself and can’t miss my spots because with Jenissa any missed spot she will take over the fence.”
Bauer was in control most of the afternoon, striking out six through four innings and not allowing a fifth hit until the bottom of the seventh.
The junior was backed up throughout her effort, as evidenced by the bottom of the fourth when Sutter’s middle infielders turned a double play with two runners on and no outs to effectively end one of Marysville’s lone scoring opportunities.
At the plate it was the Alexa Carino show essentially from the get-go. The junior third baseman powered a solo shot over the left-field fence off starter Kaitlyn Davis in the first to give Sutter the 1-0 lead.
Carino blasted three more hits and collected a total four RBI to lead the Huskies offensively. Carino was joined in the lineup by two hits from Karissa Williams, a pinch-hit double off the bat of Megan O’Neal, that preceded Carino’s third hit and RBI, and a scoring base hit from Madaline Nauman.
“We have all been playing with each other since we were 8-years old so it’s nothing new. We all know our strengths and weaknesses,” Carino said. “We play together as one. There is a little pressure but that comes with everything, (so) just getting those nerves out of the system is beneficial for us.”
For Marysville, a team that made it to the SJS final a year ago, it struggled to meet the energy level of Sutter, likely contributing to Friday’s outcome.
“Everyone was so tense because it is a local team and under pressure – and I get it because I was, too,” Marysville sophomore Janis Sutton said. “There is no way to say how to break through the (pressure). You just got to keep doing you, working through your mistakes and keeping a positive mindset.”
Marysville looks to regroup Monday at 5 p.m. at Pleasant Valley, while Sutter hits the road Monday beginning at 4 p.m. to take on Colfax in PVL action.