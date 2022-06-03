The Sutter Union High softball team found a spot in its first Northern California Division III Regional final with an 8-6 win over Bullard out of Fresno at home Thursday in the semifinals.
The Huskies (30-1), seeded No. 1 and ranked 17th in MaxPreps’ latest state poll, will host Saturday’s NorCal championship against No. 2 Central (Fresno).
First pitch is set for 4 p.m. at Sutter Union High School.
Sutter and Central have not met in the MaxPreps era and do not have one common opponent leading up to the Northern California Regional playoffs. Central (21-10), ranked 24th in the MaxPreps state poll, is a Division I team that finished in a tie for third with Clovis East. Clovis North won the league, while Buchanan and Clovis finished in a tie for second.
Sutter, meanwhile, ran through the Butte View League with a 12-0 mark, swept its Northern Section opponents and only finished on the wrong end once this year after it fell to Elk Grove, 7-0.
This is also a David v. Goliath match-up in terms of school enrollment, with Central at over 4,000 students to Sutter’s 760.
NorCal baseball final
Colusa will also be hosting a NorCal final today (Saturday) at 4 p.m. when it takes on 25-4 Bradshaw Christian in the first meeting between the schools in the MaxPreps era.
After taking down Christopher, a school with over a 1,600 enrollment, Colusa (33-0) will compete for a NorCal title against a smaller school. According to the Sac-Joaquin Section, Bradshaw Christian has an enrollment of 237. Colusa stands at 401 students, according to the Northern Section member directory.
To win the regional and finish off its perfect season, Colusa will likely need another strong outing on the mound from its stellar pitching staff. Sophomore Luke Kalfsbeek pitched against Christopher and allowed just one run on two hits and struck out six. Kalfsbeek and senior Ethan Lay combined to shut down Branson to kick off the NorCal Regional on Tuesday. Lay went 5-2/3 innings and struck out 13 innings, while Kalfsbeek pitched 1-1/3 innings of no-hit baseball. Lay remains the ERA leader for Colusa heading into today with a 0.16. Kalfsbeek follows closely behind at 0.51. Together the duo has relinquished a total seven earned runs in 153-2/3 innings.
Offensively, Kalfsbeek leads with a .422 batting average, while Lay sits tops in on-base percentage (.649). Nick Price is Colusa’s base stealer with 35 swipes coming into today.
To purchase tickets for all NorCal games, visit https://gofan.co/CIF and search for your school.