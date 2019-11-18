Sutter Union High School’s shotgun shooting varsity and junior varsity teams earned several awards at the California Youth Shooting Sports Association State Sporting Clay Championship on Sunday in Zamora, according to coach Dave Samson.
Along with both teams earning the title of state champion, varsity shooter Bryce Morris was named individual state champion and JV shooter Cody Redmond placed second overall. Kody Clinton and Ethan Harris from the varsity team just missed out on second place overall after a five-way shoot-off.
Connor Babler, Tony Frost and Nolan Herbert from the varsity team earned a first place squad award while two JV squads earned second and third place awards. In second place was Cody Redmond, Matthew Alloway and Noah Williamson. The third place squad included Maximus Martinez, Brady Blankenship and Diego Escobedo.
Sutter High School brought a total of 42 shooters from the varsity and JV teams. Also competing Sunday were members of the Sutter Junior Shooters from grades five through eight. Gavin Crawford finished second and Hunter Williams placed third in the intermediate entry class.
“I have never been more proud of this great team of parents, kids and their families,” Samson said via a news release. “The parents and families are all part of our team and a big part of the team success comes from their support of what we do.”