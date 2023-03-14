Sutter Union High opened its trap season over the weekend and earned multiple individual honors amid a steady rainstorm, according to a news release submitted over the weekend.
Sutter head Trap, Skeet, Sporting Clays and Olympic Bunker coach Dave Samson said many personal bests were reached to open the season.
Sutter’s Jaxon Smith shot 98 for a third place finish, while Kasey Combo recorded a 96 to place fourth via a shoot-off.
In the Young Adult Division, Logan Smith won via a shoot-off, while Logan Munger and Hunter Williams finished in a tie for third and proceeded to a 20-yard shoot-off that Williams won by one target.
Sutter’s Mathew Siller added a fifth place finish in the Young Adult division.