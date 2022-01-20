Sutter Union High School is sending one of its shotgun shooters off to the next level Wednesday after Jackson Zoller signed with Midland University out of Fremont, Nebraska.
Sutter head coach Dave Samson said in a press release that Zoller received an athletic and academic scholarship to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program.
Samson said Zoller had received three other offers during the recruitment process.
Zoller was a standout shooter for Sutter during his prep career. Some of his major accomplishments included state champion in Olympic Bunker last year, second place at the US Open last summer in skeet shooting and sporting clays, and was a member of the championship-winning team in sporting clays at the US Open.
At the skeet state championships in 2021, Zoller was second in the first series shoot, fifth in the third series shoot and fourth overall in the state.
In 2020, Zoller helped Sutter take second overall at the sporting clays state championships.
At Midland, Zoller will be shooting for a team program that typically competes from September through April.