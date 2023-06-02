For the second time in nine days, the Sutter Union High baseball team walked off an opponent in its last at-bat when Logan Yacavace laced a line drive through the hole between third base and shortstop to bring home two runs, including the game-winner that took down Hillsdale, 6-5 Thursday in the semifinals of the Northern California state Division IV playoffs.
The award is a trip to its first-ever NorCal state final, set for Saturday at 4 p.m. at Sutter Union High School.
“You got to keep fighting until that last out is made,” Sutter head coach Stewart Peterson said. “You got to get 21 outs … 12, 15, 18 outs doesn’t get it done.”
Sutter (25-5-1) did not make it easy on its fan base Thursday after Hillsdale scored five off starter Matt Lorentz in the first two innings to jump ahead 5-0 on the Sac-Joaquin Section champions.
Lorentz was pulled in the second and Kasey Combo entered. The soft-throwing righty immediately struck out a Hillsdale hitter to get out of the second with his team trailing, 5-0.
Combo proceeded to throw five scoreless, allowing just two hits while striking out five.
“Combo is a great relief guy and one of our firemen,” Sutter senior catcher Landon Sable said. “He comes in and takes out the fire. He is a guy that will put it in the zone, throw off a lot of batters with a different pitch, a different zone, a different speed.”
Sable helped the Sutter sticks wake up in the sixth when the team scored four times to cut the deficit to 5-4. The senior catcher contributed to the four-run rally with an all-out hustle play down the first-base line following a strikeout and dropped third-strike call that bounced all the way to the backstop, enabling Sutter’s third run to score.
“I try to lead by example,” Sable said. “I’m out here sprinting on and off the field trying to show these guys that it is not over yet.”
Sutter scored once more to come within 90 feet of Hillsdale (20-10).
Just like it did on May 23 from Sacramento City College in the SJS final, Sutter rallied again in its last at-bat. The frame began with walks to Lorentz and Jordan Lee and a base hit by Carson Bishop to load the bases for Yacavace.
“We noticed the last (Hillsdale pitcher) struggled to throw inside, so we crowded the plate (enabling) us (to reach) the middle outside pitch,” Bishop said. “I stayed within myself and helped my team with a base hit.”
Yacavace continued Sutter’s flair for the dramatic with his second hit to help put away the game and ensuing trip to the NorCal final.
On Saturday, Sutter will look to seal the deal as NorCal state champions, one year after its softball team did it, against a familiar opponent and one that it used to battle in Butte View League play.
No. 3 seed Gridley (17-5) took down seven-seeded Stevenson, 2-0 to get one more crack at Sutter. The Bulldogs won the first match-up this year 7-5 with two runs in the top of the eighth inning back on April 11.
“Should be a lot of fun, we are familiar with each other,” Peterson said. “It’s good for local baseball.”