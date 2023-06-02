For the second time in nine days, the Sutter Union High baseball team walked off an opponent in its last at-bat when Logan Yacavace laced a line drive through the hole between third base and shortstop to bring home two runs, including the game-winner that took down Hillsdale, 6-5 Thursday in the semifinals of the Northern California state Division IV playoffs. 

The award is a trip to its first-ever NorCal state final, set for Saturday at 4 p.m. at Sutter Union High School. 

