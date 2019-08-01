At this point we all know about the drama that occurred last winter in regards to whether the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox would return to Colusa Casino Stadium in 2019. Well they did, and they did not disappoint.
“I think this season was as successful a season as any player, coach or fan could have hoped for,” said manager Michael Frantz. “We won a fair amount of ball games and the ones we didn’t win, we competed until the last out.”
Here’s a look back at the Gold Sox 2019 campaign:
May 31 (Opening night): Gold Sox 7,
Sacramento Heat 6
In what would appear to be a sluggish start for the home team, Yuba-Sutter cooked up a valiant rally effort as the Gold Sox scored six unanswered runs in the final two innings to open up the season in the ‘W’ column.
June 4: Gold Sox 17, California Bees 11
After the offense struggled in the early part of the season, the Gold Sox took to the road and erupted the offensive volcano as they tallied a grand total of 17 runs on the Bees. The Gold Sox would combine for 15 hits as a team, including multi-hit performances by six players in the starting lineup. The early June win would spark a six game win streak for Yuba-Sutter.
June 9: Gold Sox 20,
Atwater Aviators 8
While it may not have been a league game, the Gold Sox would score a season-high 20 runs against Atwater, finishing with a grand total of 16 hits as a ball club. Leading the way for Yuba-Sutter was Tyler Carpenter who finished the game with four hits, three runs and seven RBI.
June 16: Gold Sox 15,
South Bay Storm 1
After taking the first three games of the series, the Gold Sox would take off for a 15-1 win and grab their first four-game series sweep of the season. Heading the charge in this one was Kenny LeBeau, who finished the game with three hits, three runs and four RBI.
June 22: Gold Sox 8,
San Francisco Seagulls 7
Can anyone say walk-off? Yuba-Sutter found themselves down 7-5 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning in front of their home crowd at Colusa Casino Stadium. That’s when the hometown boys rallied for multiple hits and crossed three over the plate for a celebration ending in an ice cold bath from a water cooler.
July 3: Gold Sox 10,
Reno Rams 5
While this game may not be very flashy from plays that were made on the field, what most fans may remember is the pre-Fourth of July fireworks show after the game. All fans in attendance stuck around and kicked off their Independence Day at Colusa Casino Stadium for a show lasting more than 15 minutes.
July 13: Gold Sox 2,
Top Speed 1
After dropping four-straight games to Top Speed, the Gold Sox bounced back at home and defeated the team full of Division 1 commits by a tight 2-1 final score. Leading Yuba-Sutter to the hard fought win was pitcher Kellen Brothers who tossed a grand total of nine strikeouts on the night.
July 25 (Postseason):
Gold Sox 8, Seagulls 6
Yuba-Sutter would take its first postseason game against San Francisco by two runs thanks to some clutch hitting by Brandon Motheral. The right fielder finished the game with three hits and two RBI. While the Gold Sox would go on to get bounced out of the playoffs in their next game, the season proved to be more than just a minor success.
***
The Gold Sox finished the season with an overall record of 29-18, scoring a total of 298 runs, 392 hits and 246 RBI. Leaders for Yuba-Sutter in batting were Motheral with a .355 average, Billy Ralston with 53 hits and Carpenter with six home runs.