Marysville native and UC Santa Barbara redshirt sophomore Chase Tarr finished sixth in his own heat (16th overall) in the men’s javelin to claim second-team all-America honors during Wednesday’s opener of the NCAA Division I Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene.
Tarr’s finishing mark was 67 meters, or 219 feet, 10 inches. The top-8 throwers earn first-team all-America, while nine through 16 are second-team, Tarr said.
For Tarr, he said it’s just the beginning. He came into UCSB throwing 45 meters.
He is now a second-team all-American.
He wants more –perhaps at a shot at a future Olympic Trials.
“It’s definitely possible,” Tarr said Wednesday night.
As a graduate student and redshirt sophomore, Tarr will have two more seasons to compete for UCSB.
Tarr’s previous best was 213-7 set at the NCAA preliminaries last month in Texas.
The NCAA track championships continue through Saturday at Hayward Field.