After a dramatic wild card game that featured a walk-off two-run home run from left fielder Chris Taylor, the Giants will meet the Dodgers in the playoffs for the first time ever.

Taylor, who entered the game as a defensive replacement for Los Angeles left fielder A.J. Pollock, crushed a home run off Alex Reyes in the bottom of the ninth inning to lead Los Angeles to a 3-1 win over a St. Louis Cardinals team that secured the National League’s second wild card playoff spot by winning 17 games in a row in September. The Giants and Dodgers met at the end of the 1951 and 1962 seasons for three-game tie breakers to determine the winner of the National League pennant, but those series were considered part of the regular season.

Game 1 will begin at 6:37 p.m. on Friday at Oracle Park with Game 2 set for 6:07 p.m. on Saturday.

