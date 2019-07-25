After Thursday’s 9-2 win against Oregon, the Olivehurst/Linda Little League girl’s softball team secured a birth in the West Region Final today at 10 a.m. against Hawaii.
“These girls have worked so hard, they never get worried when they’re down,” head coach Danny Martin said. “They always seem to rise to the occasion.”
Today’s championship game against Hawaii features a tough task for the nicknamed ‘O-L girls’ as they face a strong defense.
Since the start of the West Regional tournament on July 20, Hawaii hasn’t allowed a single run through three games.
“They have a deep pitching staff, we’ll have to jump on them early to make a statement,” coach Martin said.
The road to this point has been nothing short of extraordinary for the team representing NorCal. Here’s a look back at the team’s journey through the West Regional tournament.
July 20: Olivehurst/Linda 10,
Alaska 1
The O-L girls would jump on Alaska early and often in this game as Hallie Prather tallied four hits and threw eight K’s to lead her team to the victory.
July 21: Oregon 4,
Olivehurst/Linda 1
Riding a monster win against Alaska, the NorCal girls would leave this game with a bitter taste in their mouth. Having only scored one run on Oregon, they would get their hunger back heading into the next game.
July 22: Olivehurst/Linda 6,
Montana 2
The offense was back and better than ever in this one as O-L’s Ashlynn Wheeler tallied two hits to lead her team to the 4-run victory.
July 23: Olivehurst/Linda 5,
Nevada 0
The shutout would be the story in this game as they didn’t allow a single run marking the team’s first no runs allowed game in the tournament.
July 24: Olivehurst/Linda 3,
Arizona 1
The team had no intentions of slowing down their offense against Arizona as they hit the cruise control and held strong defensively to take the game and advance to the semi-final where they’d get their rematch against Oregon.
July 25: Olivehurst/Linda 9,
Oregon 2
‘Revenge is so sweet’ would be an understatement phrase to describe this game as the O-L girls jumped on Oregon early and took the game out of reach by the end, to set up their championship bid today against Hawaii.
Key players to watch for
in today’s game:
–Olivehurst/Linda: Hallie Prather
While you can’t really pick out just one player on this team, if your back was against the wall and you had to give an answer, it’d be Prather. She’s been a difference maker in the circle as well as in the batter’s box for her team. If the NorCal girls need a spark they will look to Prather.
–Hawaii: Jennalyn Sniffen
This girl has been absolutely lights out from the circle throughout this tournament. Through just three games, Sniffen has tossed a grand total of 29 strikeouts. If Hawaii is going to shutdown NorCal’s offense they’ll look to Sniffen for help.
“Six games in six days is certainly not an easy task, but win or lose we’ll be proud of these girls,” coach Martin said.
Today’s West Region Final starts at 10 a.m. and can be streamed on the ESPN+ app.