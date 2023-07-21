Sutterarea1.jpg

Sutter Area 8-10 Little League all-stars celebrate state title. 

 Courtesy of Chris Pedigo

As we all know every great adventure starts in a small way and grows into something of epic proportions. 

Our adventure starts in the small town of Sutter, which is located 5 miles outside of Yuba City. A team of young ladies has come together to play as all-stars and represent their district. As they began their journey in Live Oak, they were led by ace pitcher Riley Danna and an amazing defense that was focused and ready. 

