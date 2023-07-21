As we all know every great adventure starts in a small way and grows into something of epic proportions.
Our adventure starts in the small town of Sutter, which is located 5 miles outside of Yuba City. A team of young ladies has come together to play as all-stars and represent their district. As they began their journey in Live Oak, they were led by ace pitcher Riley Danna and an amazing defense that was focused and ready.
These young ladies are the ultimate team. They pick each other up in tough moments and celebrate winning moments. As a photographer who covered the team from the dugout and sidelines, you hear them and see them working together. You often heard, “win this inning, short term memory let’s keep fighting and we got this.”
The girls truly are a team.
In tough losses in both tournaments, they battled back and won both of them. You could list all the girls’ names and statistics but in the end it boiled down to the fact that they all got hits when they needed to, layed down bunts and made plays when the game was on the line.
These coaches didn’t just lead their team to victory, they taught their way there in every inning of every game they played. When you see them come off the field in tears, but arm in arm supporting each other, you knew you were looking at the hearts of champions.
As they celebrated their state championship, I would draw the readers’ thoughts to a cheer I heard the girls use: “What team are we? SUTTER AREA! What team are we? SUTTER AREA! I can’t hear you? SUTTER AREA!”
We heard you and now the state hears you, congratulations ladies.
“Throughout the entire all-star season these girls have supported each other and picked each other up when they needed it the most. From scoring runs late in the game, striking batters out in big moments to dancing in the dugout each player contributed to the success of the season.” Coach Stefanie Danna said.
“It was a pleasure to share this experience with such an amazing group of girls, coaches, and parents. The girls played their hearts out and had fun during the process. Thank you to the entire Yuba-Sutter community for the amazing support and encouragement,” Coach David Palmer said.
Truly this group of girls had each other’s backs. They may have started out on three teams and become a team as all-stars, but as of today they are so much more than that. They have moved past being teammates, they have become softball sisters, and our families are now combined as one.