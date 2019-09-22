This week in college football was iconic for players from the Yuba-Sutter.
In North Dakota, Dordt University faced off against Jamestown in a game that features five former Sutter Huskies. Meanwhile, on the East coast, former East Nicolaus Spartan S.J. Brown continues to impress his peers as he was chosen for the CAA Football Defensive Player of the Week .
Saturday’s game in Jamestown turned out to be a great showcase as the Dordt offense rumbled for a 41-16 victory.
Sutter’s Tyler Reynolds finished the game with two rushing touchdowns.
After the contest, all of the former Huskies gathered on the field and recanted over their old playing days.
“It was pretty cool, obviously we were really close growing up so it was fun to reconnect after the game,” Reynolds said.
Former East Nicolaus football player, S.J. Brown
After inking his commitment to play at Towson College last spring, S.J. Brown has already made a name for himself.
The defensive back was chosen as the CAA Football Defensive Player of the week for the second-straight week.
The Plumas Lake native notched nine tackles and an interception in the teams win last week against Maine.
Brown currently ranks second on the team in tackles with 24 through just three games.