I’m proud to say that I’ve developed a pretty solid routine of going to the gym everyday to workout. Remember that when I tell you this next part. Man do I love the food that surrounds Super Bowl Sunday.
Whether you’re just having a small get-together with a few friends or attending a well-organized watch party, the food can make or break your experience.
Here’s my list of the top five Super Bowl Sunday foods:
5. Pizza
You can’t beat the classics, right?
Cheese, pepperoni, meat-lovers, supreme, it doesn’t really matter. There’s nothing more American than eating pizza while sitting down in front of a giant screen.
Note: I was going to mention Hawaiian, but didn’t want to spark a debate about whether or not pineapple belongs on a pizza.
4. Pulled pork sliders
I will try to refrain from bringing up my home state when talking about this popular choice, but man, these addicting little sandwiches are usually short-lived in the Stevens household.
What really makes them unique is the BBQ sauce that should be added. However, a fair warning to those pulling for the 49ers: Make sure the sauce you use isn’t from… dare I say it, Kansas City.
3. Ribs
The best things in life are worth waiting for. Ribs define this statement.
Sure, they take quite awhile to cook and even then they can be difficult to perfect. But that fall-off-the-bone taste is so worth it if you can achieve rib greatness.
Like the late Kobe Braynt once said, “These young guys are playing checkers. I’m out there playing chess.” If you’re cooking ribs for the Super Bowl, you’re definitely playing chess.
2. Chips and guacamole
Maybe it’s just the Texan in me, but I can’t think of a single family gathering in which chips and guacamole are not present. It’s so obvious they belong at a super bowl party that Avocados From Mexico even ran a commercial about it two years ago.
Plus, if you don’t feel like buying pre-made guacamole in store, it’s not all that hard to make.
1. Buffalo wings
It’s hard to go wrong with a food that quite literally became famous because of the National Football League. It’s a tailgate go-to.
Although we may be separated by the variations – bone-in or boneless, ranch or blue cheese, hot or mild, etc. – there’s nothing quite like them when accompanied by a solid game of football. So sit down, grub on some wings and enjoy this year’s NFL finale.
***
I’ve had a hard time predicting this year’s Super Bowl outcome. Whether it’s family members, coworkers or other sports fanatics, I can’t seem to tell them confidently either way.
Every time I think about a reason the Chiefs are going to win, I think of another the 49ers will prevail and vice-versa.
Time will tell, but I think there’s one thing most people can agree on: Thank goodness the New England Patriots aren’t in this year’s Super Bowl.