The buzzer beaters come to mind, gravity pulling a seemingly suspended ball through a hoop, the moment pulling everyone back through the emotions leading up to it and into the celebration or devastation that follows.
I get chills thinking about those plays, how everything is somehow so loud and so quiet, how they seem to play out over a split second and a lifetime, how simple they are, how chaotic. Kemba Walker against Pittsburgh in 2011. Arike Ogunbowale against UConn in 2018.
I miss sports. I love sports.
I’ve been told the opposite in recent weeks, messages pouring in from those who apparently have me figured out. I hate sports. I hate my job. I hate America, too. I root against children. I’m interested only in spreading fear and promoting a political agenda, some of these messages state, and the irony is that those messages, not my columns, are rants with a true political entry point and include Trump this, Obama that, liberal this, conservative that.
Usually comical. Sometimes troubling in the narrow mindedness they display. All of these declarations made based on one opinion I have shared in a space actually designated for opinion: that I believe it is best to push high school and college sports out of 2020 and reassess their viability months down the road.
That’s it. That’s my take, explained through maybe 8,000 words over maybe eight columns, but that’s it at its core, an opinion based on actually caring for children and the state, about combating the spread of coronavirus, which sadly requires sacrifice and disruption.
The increasingly widespread narrative that sportswriters dislike sports and are hellbent on their elimination due to that dislike is utterly farcical. I’ve been at this for 20 years, two decades chronicling the moves of our state’s teams and athletes, two decades traveling this beautiful country and beyond, two decades of the most exhilarating moments, getting to know the most fascinating people, writing thousands of stories about people and their lives and athletic pursuits.
And now, in my 21st year, you think I’m celebrating the fact that a virus has swooped in and provided the break I needed from what has been my hobby, passion and life’s work? You think I’m happy to have this computer in the same upstairs office it’s been since March 11 instead of plugged in on press row?
No. I just think it’s wise to hold off on sports because what’s more important than the greatest source of my professional joy is the preservation of health and safety for athletes and the people they interact with, for a state that can’t have its strides compromised. It would be irresponsible to use this space as a call for the resumption of sports, citing low risk or something as laughably ridiculous as “toughing it out,” like some emails suggest student-athletes should, as if wading closer to a virus’ reach is like trying to play through a sprained ankle.
So while bored, while absolutely craving a return to an arena, even while understanding that the longer we go without sports there might be less of a need for sportswriters, I continue to say ... just wait. Because it’s what is necessary in 2020, and I care.
But I love sports. I miss sports.
The people come to mind, the coaches I’ve spent so much time around, from Jim Calhoun and Geno Auriemma to John Gallagher and Jen Rizzotti and on, the unique view I’ve had of the complicated worlds in which they operate.
Coaches are among the most interesting people on the planet, with a basic drive applied to their job, and to the lives of so many young men and women, in creative and serious and funny and sometimes even controversial ways. It makes for some of life’s most compelling stories.
I miss sports. I love sports.
My own personal journey comes to mind, how writing for The Courant for 20 years after reading it for 20 has shaped who I am, teaching me so much about everything from maturity to perseverance to pursuit of dreams to basic human communication. Rapports and relationships are built, sources developed, even a level of comfort that did not initially come easy.
Out of college in 1999, I wrote freelance for a few months. I remember the first phone calls I ever made, to high school athletes, and being so uncomfortable that beads of sweat rolled down my face. I’ve had to address some minor social anxiety issues throughout my life and the best solution is being constantly thrust into conversation ... by sports, which help so many others develop in so many ways. I have such an appreciation for that. Unfortunately, some are being robbed of that development with competition on hold. This pandemic is horrible for the human spirit, the economy, and so much more.
I miss sports. I love sports.
The journeys of others come to mind, the high school athletes who begin to figure out their lives, the college athletes who refine theirs. The most inspirational and even magical things take place within the framework of sports.
The travel and settings come to mind. The airports, the hotels, the cities. Sporting events have taken me to 38 of the 50 states, where I’ve pounded the keyboard under deadline pressure on stories to be submitted the moment the final buzzer sounds, which wasn’t easy the day Walker crossed up Gary McGhee and impossible the night Eric Devendorf’s own miraculous shot was waved off, sending that game for the ages into the first of six overtimes. Jeff Jacobs and I finished a most rewarding “night” of work at 6 a.m. and went out for “dinner” at a deli as the sun rose over Manhattan.
I miss sports. I love sports.
The pride comes to mind, drumbeats from one marching band matched by the next, bleachers stuffed with parents and students and friends wrapped in scarves and blankets.
The crowds come to mind, the quiet standstill for the national anthem, that pre-game murmur, then the roars, the times I’ve needed earplugs.
The stadiums come to mind. Little Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, the 75,000 filling seats at the Final Four. The relationships come to mind, not just my own, but those I saw develop between player and player, player and coach. The conversations come to mind, formal press conferences and informal chatter. The dunks come to mind, the touchdowns, the hope, the nerves, the celebrations, the trying times, the uniforms, the whistles and the people.
Mostly the people, seeing them do what they love and sharing my view of it with you, the reader.
I miss sports. I love sports.