High school football in the Mid-Valley has been whittled down to four teams tonight (Friday) in the semifinals of the Northern Section playoffs.
No. 1 Sutter (9-1) hosts No. 5 Wheatland (4-7) with a spot in Division III championship on the line. In Division IV, No. 2 Pierce (8-3) hosts No. 6 East Nicolaus (4-6) in a semifinal. Both games are set to begin at 7 p.m. Friday.
Wheatland at Sutter
Wheatland will be trying to upend arguably the premier small school in the section over the last two decades tonight when it hits Wayne Gadberry Field to tackle the Huskies.
Wheatland is fresh off a 28-7 road win at Gridley a week ago to get to this point and try and upset a team that it hasn’t beaten since the 2010 semifinals – a string of 12 straight losses to Sutter.
“This week we have a tough task,” said Wheatland first-year head coach and former Sutter assistant Andy Fatten. “Sutter is good on both sides of the ball. We are going to have to protect the ball and control the line of scrimmage to advance to the championship.”
Wheatland’s last win was aided by senior running back Derick Seward’s 179 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Pirates to a 30-6 win over Sutter 11 years ago.
Wheatland’s top back this year is senior Jordan Beban, who has rushed for 824 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games.
The other D-III semifinal is No. 2 Paradise at home against Orland at 7 p.m. tonight at Om Wraith Field.
The D-III final is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 27 at the highest seed available.
East Nicolaus at Pierce
In a rematch of the D-IV championship from two years ago, Pierce again will meet East Nicolaus this time in the semifinals at home. The winner gets either No. 1 University Prep or No. 4 Durham, who square off in the other semifinal.
Pierce has beaten East Nicolaus twice in the year 2021 – 7-6 and 36-6. East Nicolaus, an upset winner at Williams, 27-6 last week, is vying for its seventh straight trip to the NSCIF championship.
The D-IV final is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 24 at the highest seed available.
Playoff tickets on sale
Tickets are on sale now by visiting https://gofan.co/app/school/CIFNS.
Prices are $10 for general admission, $5 for seniors (60 and above) and students with an ASB, and $15 for an unaccompanied K-8 student.