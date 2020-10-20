Volleyball
Sutter’s Gillian Tripp, William Carey improve to 4-0
Gillian Tripp and the William Carey women’s volleyball team improved to 4-0 Tuesday night with a three-set sweep over Mobile, 25-18, 25-23, 25-20.
Tripp, a Sutter High 2017 grad, and Carey’s senior starting setter, finished with 30 assists, 11 digs and four kills.
Over the weekend, Tripp and Carey won a couple five-set matches over Xavier and Loyola.
Tripp and Carey prevailed over Xavier of Louisiana, 25-19, 21-25, 30-28, 18-25, 16-14. The 2017 Sutter grad finished with 53 assists and a couple kills in the win. Against Loyola of Louisiana, Carey won the first two 25-21, 25-23, then dropped the third and fourth sets, 25-10, 25-23 before pulling it out 16-14 in the winner-take-all fifth.
Tripp surpassed her previous assist total, finishing with 58 along with 12 digs and two kills against Loyola.
Tripp and Carey host Xavier at 11 a.m. (PDT) Saturday in the team’s 2020 finale before taking a COVID-19 hiatus until February, 23, 2021.
Tripp named setter of the week
Tripp was named the Southern States Athletic Conference setter of the week, the SSAC announced Monday.
The awards are based on performance for the week of Oct. 12-18.
Tripp topped 50 assists in both matches, averaging 11.1 assists/set. The 58 assists against Loyola is a new career-high. This is Tripp’s fourth-career honor and third-career setter of the week award.
Football
Dord University improves to 4-1
Behind 30 unanswered points, Dordt University of Iowa won at home last week over Doane, 44-19 to improve to 4-1 on the year. 2017 Sutter High graduate Ben Heuvelhorst hauled in one catch for five yards in the victory.
Dordt will travel to Nebraska to face Concordia on Saturday, Oct. 24. It’s set for a 11 a.m. kickoff on the west coast.
Other Sutter products on the roster include former quarterback Tyler Reynolds (2018 grad), as well as Ryan Olivera (2019 grad), and 2020 products Max Gipson and Kevin Brugmann.