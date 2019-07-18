Team Coon Creek had 17 athletes compete at the U.S. Open Nationals last week in Las Vegas where multiple team members came away with awards.
Two athletes won the title of champion as Cole Kennedy won the Skeet IA Championship and Audric Scheidel won the JV Trap Championship.
“The entire coaching staff is incredibly proud of all of our athletes who clearly came ready to compete,” head coach Allan Garza said.
Other notable finishes included the following:
Skeet Team Awards
– IA Squad Champions: Cory Walker, Holly Macleod and Gavin Damron.
– JV Squad 3rd place: Audric Scheidel, Cole Kennedy and Ethan Whiteaker.
– Junior Gun Club High 3 Champions: Cole Kennedy, Cory Walker and Holly Macleod.
Sporting Clays Individual Awards
– Cole Kennedy, IA Champion
– Cory Walker, IA 2nd place
– Holly Macleod, IA 3rd place
– Ethan Whiteaker, IE 2nd place
Sporting Clays Team Awards
– IA Squad Champions: Cory Walker, Holly Macleod and Gavin Damron.
– IA Squad 2nd place: Ethan Whiteaker, Lily Holland and Ilse Scheidel.
– JV squad Champions: Audric Scheidel, Caleb Humphry and Cole Kennedy.
– Junior Gun Club High 3 Champions: Cole Kennedy, Cory Walker and Holly Macleod.
Trap Individual Awards
– Holly Macleod, IA Division 2nd place
– Audric Scheidel, JV
Champion
– Caleb Humphry, JV 2nd place
Trap Team Awards
– IE Squad Champions: Ethan Whiteaker, Abby Haynes, Brayden Carter, Sebastien Crouteau and Jack Munger
– IA Squad Champions: Cory Walker, Cole Kennedy, Ilse Scheidel, Holly Macleod and Gavin Damron.
– Junior Gun Club High 5 Champions: Holly Macleod, Lily Holland, Cory Walker, Ethan Whiteaker and Gavin Damron.
– Open Gun Club High 5 Champions: Jace Garza, Marina Radoycis, Tanner Lawless, Audric Scheidel and Caleb Humphry.