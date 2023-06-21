Rodrigo Sanchez displayed his best Shohei Ohtani impression Tuesday with a 2-for-5 day at the plate and two runs batted in to go along with six innings of two-hit, one-earned run ball with 13 strikeouts to help guide the Marysville Drakes over Dublin, 20-4 on the road.
Sanchez upped his average to .267 and lowered his ERA two points down to 1.55 through 29 innings. The Texas native continues to lead the Pecos League in wins at 5-0.
Marysville (12-9) remained in fourth place in the Pacific Division, a game back of Monterey (13-8) and 5.5 back of Pacific leader San Rafael (16-2).
Roswell, of New Mexico, leads the Mountain Division at 14-3 as of Wednesday afternoon.
The Drakes return home for a three-game homestand that began late Wednesday against Dublin (2-18) in the first of a two-game set, followed by a single-game series versus Martinez (9-11) – 2.5 games back of Marysville for fourth place.
The Drakes are members of an eight-team independent minor league level Pacific Division against Santa Rosa, Lancaster, San Rafael, Martinez, Vallejo, Monterey, Bakersfield and Lancaster. The winner of the Pacific and Mountain Division will square off in a world championship in early August.
Sanchez has been Marysville’s go-to arm through 21 games. Not only does he lead the league in wins and is No. 2 in ERA, Sanchez came in Wednesday third in strikeouts (39) against both the Pacific and Mountain Division, a total of 16 teams.
Neil Boudreau (.412), Joseph Starick (.411) and Michael Vochelli (.375) are top-3 for the Drakes at the plate coming into Wednesday night’s schedule, which will be updated in the Appeal on Friday. For more information, including ticket prices, visit http://www.marysvilledrakes.com.