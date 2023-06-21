Drakes_06082023_0037.jpg

Drakes pitcher Rodrigo Sanchez (13) gets high fives from his teammates after successfully closing the inning without a score during a past game for Marysville. Sanchez throws six innings of one earned-run ball and collects two hits to help Marysville defeat Dublin, 20-4 on the road Tuesday. 

 Courtesy of Bill Ollar

Rodrigo Sanchez displayed his best Shohei Ohtani impression Tuesday with a 2-for-5 day at the plate and two runs batted in to go along with six innings of two-hit, one-earned run ball with 13 strikeouts to help guide the Marysville Drakes over Dublin, 20-4 on the road.

Sanchez upped his average to .267 and lowered his ERA two points down to 1.55 through 29 innings. The Texas native continues to lead the Pecos League in wins at 5-0. 

