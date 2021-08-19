Big-time dirt track racing returns to the Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico tonight (Friday) with the eighth rendition of the Tyler Wolf Memorial. This will be the first auto race the speedway has hosted since July 4.
A four-division night is led by the winged 360 sprint cars, IMCA Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Street Stocks.
“We are thankful to host a four-division night,” said Dennis Gage, track manager in both Marysville and Chico. “We are looking forward to once again bringing the excitement of dirt track racing back to Chico.”
On October 28, 2012, Redding driver Tyler Wolf’s fast-rising sprint car career was halted when he lost his life after hitting the turn two wall at more than 100 mph at Calistoga Speedway. Wolf was the youngest 410 Sprint Car Track Champion at Silver Dollar having won the title in 2011 at just 19 years old.
To honor him, the Silver Dollar Speedway started the Tyler Wolf Memorial in 2013. The race has been a marquee event for sprint car drivers.
Auburn’s Andy Forsberg won the first memorial event and said, “Tyler was a hard-working kid who just handled himself the right way at the track. We knew he had a long successful career ahead of him. It’s just a shame we all didn’t get to see how great he could have been.”
With sponsorship from Mittry Construction and Care Free Pools, the 25-lap sprint car main event winner will earn $3,000. Elijah Jones once again has received strong sponsor support for individual main event lap money. Each lap, the top three will split $100. The leader gets $50, second $30 and third $20 per lap. ManCamp Motorsports is offering $200 for the fastest qualifier of the night.
Former winners of this event include 2013 Andy Forsberg, 2014 Rico Abreu, 2015 Jonathan Allard, 2016 Kyle Hirst, 2017 Kyle Hirst, 2018 Tanner Thorson, 2019 Sean Becker. The race did not happen in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Pit gate opens at 4 p.m. Front grandstand gates open at 6 p.m. Qualifying for the sprint cars is set to start around 6:30 p.m. Adult tickets can be bought at the front gate. Prices are $15 (16-61), juniors/seniors $13 (12-15/62-plus), kids $6 (6-11) and children 5 and under are free when accompanied by a paying adult. Fans can also purchase tickets online at www.silverdollarspeedway.com. There is a $2 service fee with each purchase.