After opening its season in Santa Clara, UC Davis will host William Jessup today (Friday, Dec. 4), in its lone home nonconference contest of the season.
If men’s basketball’s schedule remains as is, the team will not face another opponent inside the Pavilion until New Year’s Day when UC Riverside visits Davis for consecutive conference games in the Aggies’ inaugural home Big West series of the 2020-21 season.
In addition to video stream, internet audio, live stats and in-game Twitter updates links, all available at UCDavisAggies.com, fans can listen to Scott Marsh’s call of Friday’s 4 p.m. matchup against William Jessup on AM 1140.
As is the case with the Aggies, William Jessup opened its season with three nonconference games, traveling to Fresno State, before facing Seattle and Portland in last weekend’s U.S. Bank Portland Invitational, hosted by the Pilots.
Friday’s matchup, like the first three games of the year, are exhibition games for a Warriors team that will face a UC Davis squad that includes six players making their first appearance as an Aggie on Bob Hamilton Court.
Next week, the Aggies will head to Riverside for a Dec. 8 matchup at Cal Baptist — the first head-to-head meeting since Dec. 15, 1965 — and another local road game at Pacific, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12. Following a week-long hiatus due to finals, UC Davis will drive over the Causeway for this year’s Dec. 19 rivalry game at Sacramento State before prepping for league action.