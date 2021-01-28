For the first time in 55 days, the UC Davis men’s basketball team will compete at home against UC Santa Barbara in its inaugural Big West games of the season. Friday and Saturday’s games will both tip-off inside the Pavilion at 4 p.m.
Even though UC San Diego is included in this season’s Big West round-robin league schedule as a program transition to Division I, games against the Tritons count in the overall standings as nonconference matchups only until they become a full-fledged conference member on July 1, 2024.
Since fans are unable to cheer for the Aggies in person, basketball fans can watch a video stream of both games on BigWest.TV. Money 105.5 FM will broadcast Scott Marsh’s broadcast on Friday with The Answer 1380 AM airing Saturday’s action. In addition, an internet audio feed is available on each station’s TuneIn Radio channel.
The video stream will also include members from each team’s coaching staff wearing sneakers on the sideline to support Coaches vs. Cancer Suits & Sneakers. This annual event, organized by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, is designed to raise awareness for the lifesaving work of the American Cancer Society. Fans are encouraged to visit coachesvscancer.org to discover how they can help the American Cancer Society and its mission to save lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer.
Unlike UC Davis, a team that experienced a seven-week pause in competition to remain compliant with Yolo County health orders, UCSB is the only conference team to play every game as originally scheduled.
This week’s games will feature the league’s top two offenses: UC Davis’s 78.0 ppg average is second only to UCSB’s 80.31 scoring clip. Two of the league’s top scorers in sophomore guards Ezra Manjon and Jaquori McLaughlin will square off against one another this week; the 2020 Big West Freshman of the Year holds the second-highest individual scoring average at 17.83 .ppg with McLaughlin ranked No. 3 at 16.92 ppg.
Davis women hit the road today
Coming off a sweep of UC San Diego in its return to the court last weekend, the UC Davis women’s basketball team hits the road fo the first time in 2020-21, travelling down the coast for a pair against UC Santa Barbara at The Thunderdome. Both Friday (Jan. 29) and Saturday’s (Jan. 30) games are scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m., and will be streamed live on ESPN3.
On the radio, fans can tune in on both nights to KDVS 90.3 FM, with Greg Wong on the call.
Individually a player to watch is UC Davis junior Sage Stobbart, who was one of 15 student-athletes from across the country named to the watch list for the 2021 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year award on Tuesday. Stobbart tied a career high with 18 points in the opener against UC San Diego and added her sixth career double-double in game two. She also leads the nation averaging four blocks per game.
As a team, Stobbert and Davis (3-0, 2-0 Big West) jumped five spots to No. 18 in the College Insider Mid-Major poll. The Aggies have been ranked as high as No. 15 back on Dec. 8 and have been among the top 20 every week this season, extending its run to 11 consecutive weeks dating back to the final 2019-20 poll.
UC Santa Barbara enters the weekend with a 2-7 overall record and a 2-3 mark in Big West play. The Gauchos are coming off a bye in their schedule, last facing league newcomer UC San Diego on Jan. 16 when they fell to the Tritons, 73-71 on the road. UCSB is 0-5 at home this season.
Junior Taylor Mole, a transfer from Colorado State, leads a trio of players in at 16.2 ppg, followed by senior Doris Jones (14.9 ppg), and senior Danae Miller (11.2 ppg).
Mole also leads the team in rebounding (8.8 rpg), while shooting just under 55 percent from the field.