UC Davis will open the 2021 campaign with the first four of a season-opening 18-game homestand against Washington State. The series will continue on Saturday with an 11:30 a.m. doubleheader before concluding with Sunday’s 2 p.m. series finale.
Since they are unable to attend home games in person this season, UC Davis baseball fans can watch all four games against the Cougars on BigWest.TV, or follow the action from Phil Swimley Field at Dobbins Stadium through https://bit.ly/3ugbYJe.
When the 2020 season ended prematurely 11 months ago, UC Davis led the Big West Conference in three categories with a .289 team average, .370 on base percentage, and 166 hits. They struck out by far the fewest times at 96 and were a close second to Cal State Northridge in slugging percentage at .384. Once they open this year’s nonconference action against a WSU team that finished last year with a 9-7 record, the Aggies would love nothing more than to continue last year’s success throughout the upcoming months.
Returning for 10th-year head coach Matt Vaughn is an experienced group of pitchers in Brett Erwin (2-0, 2.14 ERA in 2020), Jake Spillane (2-2, 3.81, team-high 21 K) and Nolan Meredith (1-1, 2.95).
Combined with Nick Johnson (1-0, 0.73, 2 SV), who allowed only one earned run over 12.1 innings; Kaden Riccomini (19 K in 19.1 IP) and Zach Carrell, who struck out 10 batters in 10 innings pitched; this year’s staff provides Vaughn with plenty of options throughout the upcoming season — one of the most unique in the program’s history.
In addition to UC Davis playing all 14 nonconference games at Phil Swimley Field, every Big West matchup will feature a doubleheader between respective series openers and finales. Once league action commences, the Aggies are allowed to face only one opponent per week (this is why there are zero midweek games on this year’s schedule).
UC Davis will host San José State in early May, but this nonconference series will take place during its designated BWC bye week.
Also returning for the Aggies this season are a slew of bats that will help them compete within one of the toughest conferences in college baseball.
A mainstay in last year’s lineup, Spencer Gedestad led all starters with his .417 average, 25 hits and scored 11 times. In his 10 games played last season, catcher Michael Campagna batted .367 and finished his true freshman season with nine RBI. Alejandro Lara hit .283 over his 15 games played, drove in nine runs and scored another eight; Logan Denholm and Jalen Smith hit .295 and .290, respectively, and recorded 11 runs apiece — the second-highest total trailing Tanner Murray, who was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft.
Washington State is led by first baseman Kyle Manzardo, who enjoyed a breakout performance during his shortened sophomore season. The Cougars’ first All-American since 2006 finished with a .435 average, seven doubles, three home runs, 14 RBI and led all Pac-12 players with 27 hits.
UC Davis won four of the nine previously played games and will face WSU for the first time since 2008 when the teams split a four-game series played in Pullman, Washington. The Cougars last visited Davis on the final weekend of the 2007 season.
Lacrosse to close out homestand Sunday
Looking to build off an offensive start to its 2021 season, the UC Davis women’s lacrosse team closes out a brief two-game homestand this weekend at UC Davis Health Stadium, welcoming Oregon for a 1 p.m. opening draw on Sunday.
Per county guidelines, fans are unable to attend home events so all action can be followed at UCDavisAggies.com (http://statb.us/b/339476).