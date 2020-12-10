The Big West Conference’s 2020-21 ESPN schedule features numerous UC Davis men’s basketball games, as announced by network and conference officials earlier this week.
ESPN3, an online-only streaming channel, will broadcast the Aggies’ inaugural league series of the season when they visit conference newcomer CSU Bakersfield on Sunday, Dec. 27, and Monday, Dec. 28. National broadcasts are also set for UC Davis’ first-ever Big West series at UC San Diego, slated for Friday, Jan. 22, and Saturday, Jan. 23.
UC Davis women
ESPN3 will broadcast the Aggies’ two-game series at UC Santa Barbara on Jan. 29-30 from The Thunderdome in Santa Barbara as part of the 42-game women’s package. UC Davis’ series at Long Beach State on Feb. 12-13 at the Walter Pyramid, are also among three women’s “wild card” selections for those specific days.