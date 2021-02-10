The only two remaining unbeaten teams in Big West Conference play clash this weekend in Southern California as UC Davis takes on a streaking Long Beach State squad with the top spot in the league standings on the line.
The Aggie women and LBSU will meet on Friday (Feb. 12) and Saturday (Feb. 13) at the Walter Pyramid, with both games scheduled to tip-off at 4 p.m., and streamed live on ESPN3.
After taking No. 12 Oregon down to the wire in a battle in Eugene on Feb. 6 in their last game, the Aggies take their perfect 4-0 league mark into the Walter Pyramid to battle LBSU, which stands at 11-1 overall and 10-0 in conference play thus far this season.
Long Beach State is coming off a series sweep at home against UC Santa Barbara over the weekend, running its winning streak to 10 straight games.
The game will also be broadcast live locally on KDVS 90.3 FM in Davis with Greg Wong on the call. Video, audio, and live stats and links will be posted on the women’s basketball schedule page at UCDavisAggies.com as soon as they are available.
Rankings
Coming off a near road upset of nationally ranked Oregon in its last outing, UC Davis dropped two spots to No. 18 in the latest College Insider mid-major poll released on Tuesday (Feb. 9). UC Davis has been ranked among the top 25 every week this season and in each of the last 13 consecutive weeks dating back to the final poll of the 2019-20 campaign. Long Beach State is one of 18 schools receiving votes in this week’s mid-major poll, picking up 81 points to stand 20 shy of a spot in the top 25 (Drake is No. 25 with 101 points).
Aggies of note
Senior Mackenzie Trpcic finished with a career-high 13 assists at No. 12/11 Oregon on Saturday – tied for the sixth-highest single-game total in the NCAA this year and one shy of the school single-game record (14 by Molly Greubel at UC Irvine in 2014).
The 13 assists are tied for second on the school’s single-game list along with Sara Lillevand, who had 13 at Stanislaus State on March 10, 1990.
Trpcic enters the week ranked seventh in the NCAA in assists per game (7.0) and 12th in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.00).
Sophomore Evanne Turner led all scorers with a game-high 19 points at No. 12/11 Oregon on Saturday, tying her season high and falling just two points short of her career high (21 at CSUN last year).
Turner enters the week ranked No. 4 in the NCAA in three-point percentage (.517) and is shooting .500 overall from the floor for the year.
Junior Kayla Konrad became the second Aggie to play all 40 minutes in a game this season on Saturday at No. 12/11 Oregon along with Trpcic, who went the distance at UC Santa Barbara on Jan. 29.
The team’s leading scorer through six games, Sage Stobbart is the only Aggie to post double-digit points in all six outings this season.