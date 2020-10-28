Breakfast was served on the terrace that summer morning in 2018, the menu featuring grass-fed flank steak, sweet potato hash with diced chicken and chocolate-chip pancakes.
This buffet on the UCLA campus befitted a faculty celebration or lavish donor event. It was neither, just the football team gathering to eat before the start of training camp.
Later, after stretching and drills, the Bruins returned to the Wasserman Football Center, where brunch selections included salmon and Cornish game hen. For dinner that evening? Grilled flat-iron steak in a balsamic reduction.
“We definitely liked the food,” former linebacker Josh Woods said.
Under coach Chip Kelly, who sees nutrition as key to the making of a football player, the fare has gotten decidedly better — and decidedly more expensive. In 2018, his first year at UCLA, the budget for non-travel meals more than doubled to $2.6 million. The following year, the tab grew to $5.4 million, dwarfing spending at higher-profile programs and raising questions about a UCLA athletic department that reported an $18.9 million deficit for last year.
Through a public records request, The Los Angeles Times obtained more than 500 pages of invoices and receipts that shed light on food costs. Among the menu selections: Guajillo chili chicken, coffee-braised brisket, and pork chops smothered in candied apples and onions. During offseason workouts last year, UCLA spent more than $40,000 to import five barbecue meals from an Arizona-based restaurant. On other occasions, the program ordered hundreds of peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwiches from a Los Angeles caterer at $4.95 each.
“You can obviously feed an entire football team great and nutritious food for a lot less money,” said David Ridpath, a past president of the Drake Group, which advocates for reform in college sports. “UCLA is not that great in football and does this mean a couple extra wins versus, I don’t know, spending $2 million on non-travel food?”
___
College football has long been embroiled in an arms race, with rival programs trying to outdo one another by spending tens of millions of dollars to build plush training centers and hire big-name coaches. At UCLA, it seems, this contest also includes seared sumac red snapper and organic ketchup.
When asked to comment for this story, university athletic officials responded with a written statement: “Over the past several years, UCLA Athletics has made a deliberate effort to increase our investment in our student-athletes. Among the many places of investment is the important component of nutrition, central to the overall well-being of student-athletes and allowing them to reach their full potential.”
The department cited another reason for increased costs.
The $65 million Wasserman center, which opened in 2017, includes a state-of-the-art locker room and barbershop but no dining hall. The program must pay to have food delivered and arranged on buffet tables for three, sometimes four, meals a day.
But Nick Schlereth, a researcher who has tracked athletic spending at scores of universities across the nation, suggests Kelly has been “a big part” of increased spending.
Before his arrival in Westwood, the coach was known for an obsessive approach to nutrition while running the football program at the University of Oregon and as head coach of the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles, where he famously eliminated “Taco Tuesday” and “Fast Food Friday” as part of a push for more healthful eating.
“It is a coach’s dream to control every aspect of his players’ lives,” said Schlereth, an assistant professor of recreation and sport management at Coastal Carolina University. “Food is another way they can do it.”
UCLA players say that, after the university signed Kelly to a five-year, $23.3 million contract, he asked them what needed to change.
“Me and a lot of the older guys said ‘food,’ “ Woods recalled. “He went out of his way and asked the administration if we could get more resources.”
Under previous coach Jim Mora, the program usually provided one meal each day, supplemented by hearty snacks such as breakfast burritos and personal pizzas. Players also could eat at student dining halls as part of their athletic scholarships.
Sam Kavarsky, the former director of performance nutrition under Mora and Kelly, said players had not been eating the right foods to maximize their potential.
“There were athletes who needed to gain weight,” said Kavarsky, who left the program last year to pursue a chiropractic degree. “We were set up for failure.”
Kelly started providing breakfast, lunch and dinner for his players, using UCLA Catering & Conference Services most often. During four months starting in July 2018, for example, the program spent $2.2 million on meals. The price per head ranged from $40 to $53 a meal, according to invoices reviewed by The Times, plus occasional late-evening snacks at $29 a person. The meals were usually catered for 170 people, and the bills included $50 fees for renting umbrellas.
Players also received prepared meals to take home on weekends. One frequently used outside caterer charged $15.99 each for to-go meals, providing entrees such as free-range turkey skillet and grilled grass-fed steak, according to invoices from the summer of 2018.
Bolu Olorunfunmi, a running back from 2015 through 2018, said: “Food was never an issue when the coaching change happened.”
___
The spending might appear excessive, but it has roots in Kelly’s affinity for sports science. During his stint with the Eagles, he asked players to wear devices that tracked their sleep patterns. Hydration was regularly monitored through post-practice urine samples. At UCLA, he spoke with Kavarsky about the role nutrition played in promoting rest and performance.
The coach was focused on “body composition,” wanting his athletes to possess more fat-free mass, a higher ratio of lean muscle. The team often worked with UCLA caterers, Kavarsky said, “to source the right type of proteins, carbohydrates.”
Menus featuring ostrich burgers, wild boar and venison offered different amino acid profiles. All of this came at a cost.
“Listen, go to the market and look at the price of grass-fed beef versus ground beef,” Kavarsky said. “You have to be realistic. ... You get what you pay for.”