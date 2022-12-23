Christmas came early for perhaps Yuba City High School’s largest student-athlete of the 2023 class.
Noah Dunham, a senior two-sport star and integral piece of the Honkers’ offensive line the last three years on varsity, signed his national letter of intent to play football and attend Washington State University in Pullman.
Dunham inked his commitment to a full scholarship Thursday night, two days before Christmas Eve, in front of a room full of family, friends and YCHS loved ones.
Dunham said he will report in June to head coach Jake Dickert’s program as one of five incoming freshmen offensive linemen.
While Dunham knows it will be tough to set himself apart among some of the better athletes in the nation, he said it comes down to commitment on the field and in the classroom.
Dunham, an honor roll student at YCHS, said an athlete’s priority should always be grades.
“The numbers in the classroom are the No. 1 most important thing. That’s what the coaches see first,” Dunham said Thursday following the signing. “If you are not smart in the classroom they are just going to check you off the list.”
Dunham has dealt with his fair share of adversity as a prep athlete. As a Yuba City sophomore trying to make varsity for the first time, the 300-plus pound underclassmen needed to get himself in better shape to make the squad.
Kevin Sanke, a former YCHS player and the Honkers’ Offensive Line coach, said one of the prerequisites for Dunham to make varsity as sophomore was to complete 12-220-yard sprints in under 12 seconds for each sprint.
Sanke said it’s a distance that covers end zone to end zone and back, and Dunham was forced to do it in the offseason amid the cold, rain and slush at Honker Field.
“It came down to being mentally tough, and sure enough he did not stop at 315 pounds,” Sanke said. “He pushed through on every single 220-yard sprint, which is end zone to end zone and back.”
Dunham became a force on the Yuba City line, earning all-Capital Valley Conference as a junior and first-team all-CVC, all-Sac-Joaquin Section and conference Offensive Lineman of the Year as a senior. Dunham was tabbed a three-star prospect by ESPN.com and 247Sports.com and was rated the 69th best offensive tackle in the country by 247Sports.com.
Dunham, this year, slimmed down to a gargantuan 280 pounds as a senior at Yuba City. However, his stature remains 6-foot-5, a trend that Dickert and the Cougars like with their linemen.
Dunham said he is likely to play guard or even center at the next level. Center, he said, is a position that Dunham has not played since his early days on the Junior Honkers.
“It’s been awhile since I hiked the ball,” he said.
Dunham said being the center on a Division I football team comes down to leadership and running the trenches up front.
“With center one of the things is you read the whole offensive line (and) take control of all five guys,” Dunham said. “It’s definitely going to be fun to learn the playbook and fit myself in there.”
Dunham is the latest in a long line of college football commits at Yuba City, and the first Pac-12 commit since former Honker Jordan Holmes, YC head coach Willie Burns said in a previous report.