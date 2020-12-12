Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller hit an extra point in the first quarter against Tennessee on Saturday, tying the game at 7 and making history.
Fuller became the first woman to score in a Power 5 (ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12) college football game.
Fuller made a second extra point late in Saturday’s 42-17 loss. The Commodores (0-9) hadn’t scored a touchdown since Nov. 21. She made both her attempts.
With a squib kick two weeks ago, Fuller was the first woman to even play in a Power 5 game. She’s the starting goalie on Vanderbilt’s SEC-winning women’s soccer team, and was pressed into service after Vanderbilt’s football roster was wiped out by the coronavirus. (SEC schools don’t sponsor men’s soccer.)
Fuller was one of two kickers active for Saturday’s game.
She fired up her winless teammates the last time she played, getting on them at halftime for not supporting each other. “I was a little pissed off about how quiet everybody was on the sideline,” she said after a blowout loss to Missouri. “We need to be lifting each other up.”
Vanderbilt backup QB Mike Wright agreed. “I mean, you can take a leader out of their sport,” Wright said. “But at the end of the day she’s still a leader.”