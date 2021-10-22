For the first time in two years, mid-valley girls volleyball teams will aim for Northern Section and Sac-Joaquin Section titles beginning Monday with the Sac-Joaquin play-in matches.
Lindhurst earned a play-in match in the Sac-Joaquin D-III bracket and will open at Wood of Vacaville. The two schools, at least since 2004, have never met on the court. Lindhurst (7-11), which finished in a three-way tie for third in the Pioneer Valley League with Marysville and Center, will start play at Wood (7-12) beginning at 7 p.m. Monday.
The winner faces top-seed Lincoln (25-2) Tuesday in the D-III quarterfinals.
Marysville (6-18) also earned a play-in match in division IV and will host Encina Prep (Sacramento) Monday at 7 p.m. The Indians are 13-0 against Encina Prep, with the most recent matchup occurring in 2019.
Monday’s Marysville-Encina Prep winner takes on No. 1 Escalon (25-2) in the first round on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Northern Section
East Nicolaus (15-2) earned the top seed among area schools within the Northern Section, awarded a No. 1 and opening-round bye in division V.
The Spartans will host the winner of No. 8 Mount Shasta and No. 9 Portola at 7 p.m. Thursday in the second round.
Mount Shasta played in the Shasta-Cascade League, while Portola was a member of the Mid-Valley League.
In division IV, Colusa (30-7) earned the No. 2 seed and will host No. 7 Paradise (6-12) on Tuesday beginning at 7 p.m.
If the RedHawks win they will host the winner of No. 3 Willows and No. 6 Central Valley.
The other side of the bracket is led by top-seeded University Prep (35-5), which won’t open postseason action until Nov. 2 against the winner of No. 4 Pierce (12-17) and No. 5 Williams (13-1).
Colusa head coach Kim Roper believes that U-Prep won out with the top seed in D-IV due mostly to strength of schedule.
“They had strength of schedule points,” Roper said.
In addition to what Roper said was a stronger league, U-Prep faced off against the top seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section’s D-I bracket twice in tournament play. U-Prep lost both times to Oak Ridge for two of its five defeats.
Roper said the second seed still gives Colusa a solid chance to get to the section finals Nov. 6 in Red Bluff.
Should Colusa and U-Prep meet in the championship it will be the second time this calendar year that the two square off dating back to April when U-Prep won in straight sets during the COVID-19 spring modified season.
“The team is excited and we will start fresh Monday,” Roper said.
In D-III, Sutter (17-15) earned a home playoff match against sixth-seeded Yreka (13-8), a team that the Huskies haven’t played since 2015 when former Husky Gilian Tripp was a junior in high school. Sutter, which goes up against Yreka at 6 p.m. Tuesday, is 5-1 against the Miners since data was accumulated starting in 2004.
With a win, No. 3 Sutter will play either No. 2 West Valley or No. 7 Lassen on Nov. 2.
The other half of the bracket features No. 4 Gridley (14-12) hosting No. 5 Oroville (13-11) at 7 p.m. Tuesday, with the winner getting top-seed Orland (24-2) on Nov. 2.
Playoff tickets available online
Both the Sac-Joaquin and Northern Section will be utilizing GoFan for attendees to buy tickets online prior to each volleyball contest.
To buy tickets for all volleyball playoff matches, visit https://bit.ly/3CawBKl and search for the school.
In the Northern Section, tickets will be available online or at the gate.