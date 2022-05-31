After back-to-back walk-off victories, the Marysville High softball team almost did it again Saturday in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV final after it loaded the bases in the top of the seventh trailing top-seeded Dixon by two.
However, Marysville’s late-game heroics would run out after Dixon (22-1-1) forced a Marysville hitter into a grounder that ended the game and gave Dixon its first-ever SJS title.
Marysville, making its first title game appearance since 2000, finished the season 20-5.
Marysville coach Maurice Clavelle said following the game via a Sacramento Bee report that the final inning was déjà vu.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Clavelle said. “I’ve lost on the last play in the semifinals or the ‘if’ game quite a few times on stuff like that.”
Even with a boatload of talent returning, Clavelle said he may have coached his last game at Marysville after the 1992 alumnus hinted at stepping down.
Clavelle said he is thinking that he may resign because of an issue that occurred in February where he received threatening text and voice messages that included “racist and homophobic language” from a parent of a Marysville varsity player. The parent, a Yuba City Unified School District counselor who was reportedly unhappy with his daughter’s position during an early-season scrimmage, was later arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats, hate speech involving threats and carrying a concealed gun in a vehicle, according to the Marysville Police Department. According to Appeal archives, the parent pleaded not guilty to the charges on May 17 and is scheduled for a pre-hearing conference June 29.
“It’s been a crazy year,” Clavelle said via the Sacramento Bee. “It’s been a roller coaster.”
Despite the off-the-field issues, Marysville won the Pioneer Valley League and nearly captured its first section title for the first time in 22 years. One of the team’s leaders was junior and Michigan commit Jenissa Conway, who homered in all three postseason games, finished with eight home runs and a .567 batting average.
The center fielder was 2-for-4 on Saturday with two runs scored and a couple runs batted in. Senior Sophia Tyler was also dynamic in the final, finishing 3-for-4 with three runs, three stolen bases and RBI. Tyler stole home in the fifth to cut the deficit to 10-5. Conway homered in the sixth to make it 10-7, while Josie Landis doubled in a run in the seventh to trim Dixon’s lead to 10-8.
Marysville was corralled after that, with Dixon starter Lexi Coyle getting the final out to send Dixon off to this week’s Northern California Regional tournament where it opened up against Woodland Christian at home on Tuesday.