Outside of a few COVID-19 cancellations, week one of prep football is set to begin tonight (Friday) around the mid-valley region.
Live Oak canceled both its varsity and junior varsity games scheduled for today against Williams due to positive COVID cases, Athletic Director Mike Owen said.
“We are hoping to be back next week against Lindhurst,” Owen said in a statement.
East Nicolaus shutdown its campus on Wednesday through Sept. 6, according to Athletic Director Neil Stinson.
“All student-athletes are under a 10-day quarantine,” Stinson said in a statement.
Stinson said the team’s quarantine period has forced East Nicolaus to cancel its home-opener Sept. 3 at home against Ripon.
“I do not see a path that we would be ready to play on that date,” he said in a statement.
The rest of the region has been given the greenlight to play this week.
Yuba City returns home following a narrow 37-32 loss at Vanden last week to host Lincoln in its home opener.
YC Athletic Director Joel Seaman said masks will be optional and administration will not limit capacity at Honker Stadium as of now.
First-year head coach Willie Burns said the team is excited to get back on its field.
“We have not been (practicing) on a football field,” Burns said. “No excuses (because) we trained and conditioned, but it’s not like being on the field. We’re ready to go.”
Marysville vs. Wheatland (7 p.m.)
The Indians, fresh off an 18-6 loss at home last week to Woodland, are ready for one of its Yuba County rivals when Wheatland comes to town today – the game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Marysville Athletic Director David Chiono said Marysville is on schedule to host Wheatland, which rings in a new era with first-year head Andy Fatten who came over from Sutter.
Chiono said the schedule could change in an instant, with the administration doing daily contact tracing of each athlete who tests positive for COVID-19.
Chiono said contact tracing involves drawing a circle of six feet around the positive case and figuring if any other student-athlete was within that circle for 15 minutes for longer.
Anyone, he said, deemed to be at-risk of being exposed to the virus must quarantine for 10 days or produce a negative test result.
Chiono said since the start of football in late summer, Marysville has had less than five football players test positive for COVID-19.
Pierce at Orland
(7 p.m.)
The Bears travel to Glenn County tonight to take on Orland in a nonleague battle. Pierce was 2-3 in the modified season last spring.
Colusa vs. Mount Shasta (7:30 p.m.)
The RedHawks reopen football with a new coach for the first time since 2019 when it welcomes in Mount Shasta for a scheduled game tonight.
Mikey Badaluco will lead the RedHawks in 2021 as they look to avenge a playoff loss to Mount Shasta, 29-28, on Nov. 15, 2019.
Saturday week one football games
– Sutter begins its title defense season Saturday at home against Truckee, a team the Huskies beat 14-7 to kick off the modified season last spring.
Varsity kickoff is set for 7 p.m., according to Athletic Director Rick Giovannoni.
– Lindhurst was also moved to Saturday and will travel to Mira Loma for a matinee that begins at 1 p.m. at Dean Miller Stadium in Olivehurst.
The Blazers haven’t had a football season since 2019.