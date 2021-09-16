Another week, another round of cancellations and changes in the 2021 high school football season.
At last check, there have been at least nine mid-valley schools who have had their schedules changed due to COVID-19 entering week four of the prep football season. Marysville High paused all activity this week and will not play tonight.
Lindhurst, as confirmed by Athletic Director Bob Jensen, had its game with Natomas canceled due to COVID-19 protocols and injuries on the varsity team.
As of Thursday afternoon, East Nicolaus was still in search of a replacement game after its opponent, Lower Lake, had to withdraw due to a lack of players at both the junior varsity and varsity level, East Nic Athletic Director Neil Stinson said Thursday via a statement.
The rest of the region remains scheduled as of now. Week four will consist of a pair of home games for Yuba City and River Valley, a trip up north for both Sutter and Pierce and a county rivalry in Colusa.
Yuba City (2-1) vs. Antelope (3-0)
Fresh off a second straight upper division win, the Honkers get set to begin Capital Valley Conference action at home against Antelope tonight (Friday), beginning at about 7:15 p.m. at Honker Stadium.
YC is 0-2 against Antelope dating back to 2019 when it last fell to the Titans, 28-13. This Honker squad, coached by Willie Burns, is on a roll, capped by a double-digit win over Pleasant Grove, a D-I Sac-Joaquin Section squad. YC moved up to No. 16 in the Sacramento Bee’s Top-25 poll following the 42-23 victory. Pleasant Grove sits 21st in the rankings this week.
Antelope (3-0), ranked 17th, has beaten Rio Americano, River City and Placer to open the 2021 season.
“(Antelope) are explosive like us, they have a good running back so we have to be disciplined and smart and everything will shake out in our favor,” Burns said.
River Valley (0-2) vs. Pl. Valley (0-2)
The Falcons are home for the first time this season when they take on Pleasant Valley out of Chico tonight at 7:15 p.m. Both teams are coming off blowout losses, River Valley to Del Oro and PV at the hands of Mentho-Atherton.
Except for 2020 , PV and RV have played every season since 2014, with PV holding a 5-1 edge on the Falcons.
RV’s last win came back in 2017 – 48-28 over the Vikings.
Pierce (2-1) at Fall River (1-0)
Pierce makes the long trek to McArthur tonight where it will take on Fall River in a nonleague matchup that was moved up to 6 p.m. tonight due to th JV game getting canceled due to positive COVID tests and close contact on Fall River’s side, Pierce Athletic Director Michael Barber said earlier this week.
Colusa (3-0) at Williams (0-2)
The RedHawks begin the first of a two-week showdown against another team in its county when it takes on Williams on the road at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Colusa head coach Mikey Badaluco said tonight serves as the culmination of a summerlong scrimmage session with what he calls an extremely athletic team.
“We went 7-on-7 with them four times (in the summer),” he said. “We know they have athletes all over the field.”
Williams was beaten last week by Pierce, 34-6. However, Badaluco said the game was a lot closer to what the final score read.
“(Pierce) scored two touchdowns in the final minute of the first half,” Badaluco said. “Williams will provide a good test. We always play each other tough.”
Colusa leads the series with Williams, 11-6, since 2004. The RedHawks have won the last two times the teams have met, including a 3-0 victory back in 2016.
Varsity kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
All games and times are subject to change due to COVID-19.