The Sutter High football team has been perhaps the premier superpower within the Northern Section small school rankings for well over a decade.
The Huskies celebrated a section-high 13th title in 2019 over Paradise at Falcon Stadium in Yuba City.
Sutter’s 2021 pack is eyeing another title in its final year in the section. Next year Sutter will transition to the Sac-Joaquin Section to compete in an expanded Division V Pioneer Valley League model that includes Marysville, Lindhurst, Twelve Bridges out of Lincoln, Wheatland, among others.
There will be no more traditional league battles against Butte View League standouts like Gridley (2-2, 1-0), which Sutter (4-1, 2-0) hosts tonight (Friday) in a BVL matchup. Varsity kicks off will be at around 7:30 p.m.
Sutter is 18-1 against Gridley since 2004 – a mark that looks deceiving to many outside the scope of the game.
Gridley has battled Sutter many times over the course of their rivalry, including last spring during the COVID-19 modified season when Sutter won 10-7. Sutter coach Ryan Reynolds called the last matchup one of the most competitive during the long series.
“It’s been a pleasure competing against the Bulldogs over the years,” Reynolds said in a statement. “Coach (Matt) Kemmis has done an excellent job with his program and I have a lot of respect for the work that he has put in. He’s married a great scheme to the type of athletes they get, and he’s done a great job of getting offseason players (to) buy-in. I think the last COVID spring game stands out the most, it came down to the wire and it was a lot of fun.”
Gridley’s last win over Sutter came in 2006 when the Bulldogs, led by then-coach Tim Cox, routed the Huskies, 42-14, en route to an 11-1 season.
Kemmis, who is winless against Sutter, is hoping for a different result in the finale against what he calls the “section’s most accomplished program.”
“Last season’s game is fresh in our minds and we are ready for a significant challenge,” he said. “It’s certainly a pivotal league matchup and we relish the chance to play our league and section’s most accomplished program.”
Marysville (4-2, 0-1) at Lindhurst (0-4, 0-1)
The Indians will cross the Fifth Street Bridge tonight to take on Lindhurst in the annual Battle of the Bell that Marysville has won 10 of the last 11 times the teams have met.
Lindhurst’s last win came at home on Nov. 13, 2009.
Varsity kickoff is set for about 7:30 p.m.
Yuba City (3-3, 1-1) at Bella Vista (1-5, 0-3)
The Honkers are in Fair Oaks tonight to take on Bella Vista – a program they have controlled over the years. However, YC is coming off its worst loss of the year – 57-25 at Chico last week.
YC will need to find its footing again this week to begin arguably its toughest stretch, starting next week at Roseville, followed by a home bout against Inderkum and senior night versus Woodcreek to end the regular season.
Varsity kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m.
East Nicolaus (1-3, 1-1) at Paradise (3-1, 1-0)
The Spartans travel up the Ridge to take on another perennial power, the Paradise Bobcats – a team that snapped East Nicolaus’ 36-game section winning streak back on Aug. 30, 2019.
Since then, East Nic is 11-3 against the section under former coach Travis Barker and current leader Kramer Hagan.
Hagan’s group needs to make up ground in the Sacramento Valley League following last week’s 7-6 loss to Pierce. The team sits in third behind unbeaten Pierce and Paradise.
Varsity kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Pierce (4-2, 2-0) vs. Live Oak (1-3, 0-1)
The Bears look to stay unbeaten in league on homecoming against Live Oak, which lost to Gridley in the Harvest Bowl last week, 49-0.
After Live Oak Pierce has two weeks to prepare for Paradise.
Varsity kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
Colusa (5-1, 1-1) at Durham (2-3, 0-2)
Colusa got back on the winning track, 43-26, over Winters last week, improving to 1-1 in league. Now it’s time for the trip to Butte County to take on Durham, a team that gave Paradise all it could before falling, 21-13, in week 6.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Game schedules are subject to change due to COVID-19.