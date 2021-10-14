High school football has reached week 8 of the regular season, which begins the final three-game stretch for most mid-valley teams in the region.
The week continues tonight (Friday) with five games on the schedule and one on Saturday.
There are a couple area teams unable to play for a variety of reasons. Colusa canceled its home game against Paradise because at least one of its players tested positive for COVID-19, according to Athletic Director Eric Lay.
Lay said in a statement that the facility is not shut down but about half the varsity roster is in quarantine due to contact tracing.
It’s the first COVID-related cancelation for Colusa at the varsity level this season. To date, 12 mid-valley varsity teams have been forced to cancel or reschedule games this fall due to COVID-19.
If the game is not rescheduled, Colusa (5-2) is set to finish out its season on the road at Live Oak and East Nicolaus.
Lindhurst had to cancel its game this week against Bear River because it does not have enough healthy varsity players to field a team, according to Athletic Director Bob Jensen.
Lindhurst was forced to stop its game last week against Marysville prematurely because it did not have enough healthy players to complete the contest. The Blazers were losing at the time it was stopped, 50-0.
Yuba City (4-3, 2-1) at Roseville (4-3, 1-2)
The Honkers get a second crack at Roseville on the road this year, with tonight’s Capital Valley Conference game in Roseville beginning at about 7:15 p.m.
YC improved to 2-1 in league last week following a commanding win over Bella Vista. However, the Honkers may need wins in two out of the last three weeks to earn a spot in the 12-team Sac-Joaquin Division III playoffs.
YC is tied for eighth in D-III with Merced and Roseville in the unofficial MaxPreps rankings.
Earlier this year during the COVID spring season, YC won at Roseville, 21-6.
River Valley (0-6, 0-3) vs. Bella Vista (1-6, 0-4)
The Falcons are still looking for their first win tonight when they host Bella Vista in their second-to-final home game of the season.
RV is 3-0 against Bella Vista since 2018, winning all three by double-digits.
Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m.
East Nicolaus (1-4, 1-2) vs. Winters (3-3, 1-1)
The Spartans are desperately looking to make up ground in the Sacramento Valley League at home tonight against Winters. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
East Nic lost on the road last week, 27-7, at Paradise.
A win against Winters and East Nic moves within striking distance of 2-0 Paradise and 3-0 Pierce, both of which are not scheduled to play tonight.
Wheatland (2-5) vs. Bear River (1-4)
Wheatland will get an early look at what it will see on a regular basis starting next year as a member of the Sac-Joaquin Section.
The Pirates host Bear River tonight in a nonleague battle beginning at 7:15 p.m.
Wheatland has wins in two of its last three weeks. Head coach Andy Fatten’s team beat Corning and West Valley on the road.
Bear River’s one win came at Marysville, 14-13.
Gridley (2-3, 1-1) at Las Plumas (3-2, 2-0)
Gridley will be looking for a bounceback win tonight at a resurgent LP squad beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Harrison Stadium.
The Bulldogs were beaten soundly last week at Sutter, 42-7.
Live Oak (1-4, 0-2) vs. Durham (3-3, 1-2)
Shutout three weeks in a row, Live Oak desperately needs to light up the scoreboard on Saturday when it hosts Durham in a SVL showcase beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The game was moved to Saturday due to a lack of available officials in the area, according to Athletic Director Mike Owen.
It’s one of four league games left for the Lions, which won the SVL title two years ago under former coach and Hall of Fame member Jim Arostegui.
Pierce and Sutter are on a bye.
All game schedules are subject to change due to COVID-19.