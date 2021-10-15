River Valley High co-head football coach Brennan McFadden said the year has not gone exactly how he planned the moment his team stepped onto the field for a full 10-game football season.
The Falcons were shut down twice for a 10-day quarantine, lost a game on the schedule due to COVID-19, had three-year starting quarterback Collin Totman sidelined on the fifth play of the year with a season-ending broken collarbone and dropped the first six games of the year.
All that adversity the team faced took a backseat late Friday night after RV squeaked out a 46-40 shootout victory over Bella Vista.
The home fans and players at River Valley left the field happy for once after a game.
“I’m happy for these kids, they deserve it,” McFadden said. “It was great seeing all those smiling faces.”
RV improved to 1-6 overall and 1-3 in CVC play. BV dropped to 1-7, 0-5.
McFadden said RV’s star of the night was senior backup quarterback Miche Montoya, who tossed four touchdown passes, including the game-winner, and ran for another to lead RV to the win.
RV is 4-0 against BV since 2018, winning three of four matchups by double-digits.
RV is at Woodcreek next week.
East Nicolaus 55 Winters 6
The Spartans bounced back in a big way at home Friday, defeating Winters, 55-6.
East Nic got things started with a trio of scores in the first half – the first a Rhett Risse 45-yard rushing touchdown to put the hosts up 6-0. In the second, Frank Machado returned a fumble 63-yards for a touchdown, extending East Nic’s lead to 19-6.
Isaac Roccucci helped put it away late in the first half, turning an interception into a 60-yard touchdown to balloon the lead to 34-6 at the break.
East Nic (2-4, 2-2 Sacramento Valley League) is at Durham next week.
Other area scores
Wheatland 29, Bear River 10
Yuba City 35, Roseville 17