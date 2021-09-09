Week three of the high school football season is here and tonight (Friday) seven Yuba-Sutter-Colusa region schools are scheduled to have a game.
However, there was another COVID-related cancelation, with Gridley having several of its players test positive for the virus, according to Athletic Director Nathan Link.
Link said the program also has players quarantined due to contact tracing.
“Gridley’s varsity football team does not have enough players to safely compete Friday,” Link said in a statement.
To date, at least five mid-valley schools, including Gridley, have had games canceled or rescheduled due to COVID-19.
Gridley’s opponent, Arcata, is now scheduled to play at Sutter tonight in a game set to take place between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Sutter Athletic Director Rick Giovannoni said in a statement that the officials will be doing the junior varsity game at Gridley then driving to Sutter to officiate the Sutter-Arcata game.
Sutter will be playing for the first time since an Aug. 28 victory over Truckee. The Huskies had COVID-19-related issues last week and were unable to play. The team also withdrew from this week’s Honor Bowl NorCal showcase due to health and safety protocol pertaining to COVID-19.
“The Arcata coach called ours and we agreed to play them with the healthy guys we have,” Giovannoni said.
Arcata is a smaller school out of the North Coast Section. The Tigers are 0-1 this year following a 47-12 loss to St. Bernard’s (Eureka) last week.
Sutter comes in 1-0.
Yuba City (1-1) vs. Pleasant Grove (2-0)
Yuba City steps up tonight to take on D-I Pleasant Grove in a game scheduled at Sheldon High School in Sacramento.
Pleasant Grove, a Division I program out of the Sac-Joaquin Section, plays in the Delta League alongside power Sheldon, Jesuit, Franklin among others.
YC (1-1) comes in following its statement 38-21 road win over Pleasant Valley out of Chico last week.
The teams are set to face off at 7:15 p.m. tonight.
River Valley (0-1) at Del Oro (3-0)
The Falcons hit the road tonight to take on unbeaten state power Del Oro to wrap up its season-opening road trip.
RV is scheduled to be at home next week to take on Pleasant Valley (0-1).
Game time tonight is 7 p.m. tonight.
East Nicolaus (0-0) vs. Bradshaw Christian (2-0)
East Nicolaus has resumed football operations and is set to have its 2021 season opener at home against Bradshaw Christian out of Sacramento.
East Nicolaus has yet to play this fall due to COVID-19-related issues within the program.
The Spartans are coming off a 1-2 finish during spring’s modified season, which marked the debut of head coach Kramer Hagan.
Varsity kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Marysville (2-1) at Live Oak (1-0)
Marysville looks to continue building its program under first-year head coach Jordan Holmes.
Holmes and the Indians shutout Oroville on the road last week, 40-0.
Holmes called it essentially a complete effort following the win.
Up next is a feisty Live Oak squad also under a new regime with Robert Tilton at the helm.
Tilton led the Lions to a 20-0 win at Lindhurst last week for the program’s first victory since 2019.
Varsity kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. tonight.
There is no junior varsity game due to COVID-related issues, Live Oak Athletic Director Mike Owen said.
Williams (0-1) at Pierce (1-1)
The Rice Bowl is here and marks the Pierce vs. Williams contest in Arbuckle.
Pierce, one of the few mid-valley teams that has yet to experience any COVID-related issues, looks to make it five-straight wins over Williams in the rivalry.
The Bears have led the series since 2004, 11-6.
Williams’ last win was Sept. 9, 2016.
Varsity kickoff is set for 7 p.m. tonight.