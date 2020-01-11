Halfway through her senior season at Willows High School, Meghan Weinrich received an honor that not many Northern Section girls basketball players ever get to experience.
Prior to the team’s homecoming game against Biggs on Friday, Weinrich was officially crowned at center court as the No. 2 all-time career scorer in section history, an accomplishment she received back on Jan. 3 against Foothill.
“It was really cool, I had no idea that it was happening,” Weinrich said. “I knew I was getting close, but not (quite) how close.”
The four-year varsity Honkers star has scored 2,003 points in 88 career games, according to statistics compiled by MaxPreps.com.
There’s only one other player ahead of Weinrich - 2005 Las Plumas graduate Danielle Orsillo, who finished her prep career as not only No. 1 in the section but third in the state during that time, compiling 3,374 points. Orsillo, now Devine, averaged 36.7 points per game as an LP senior in 2005. She went on to star at Arizona State before returning to the North State for a short stint as LP’s head girls basketball coach.
Fifteen years later, Orsillo’s 3,374 points still ranks in the top 35 in the nation, according to the National Federation of state high school record book.
It gives Weinrich something to shoot as she closes the final half of her high school career.
“There’s always the chance for (No. 1 all-time) but I think that’s another 2,000 points (away),” said Weinrich, whose Honkers blasted Biggs on Friday, 61-20 to improve to 15-3 on the year.
Weinrich is having by far her best season at Willows, averaging a career-best 27.9 points per game through 17 contests.
Against Biggs, Weinrich dropped 22 in three quarters to help Willows dispatch the defending Northern Section Division V champions in blowout fashion. It’s a fitting ending because the night began with Weinrich being gifted a basketball trophy by the school honoring her phenomenal career at Willows.
Weinrich said her teammates and coaches played a huge role during her stint as the team leader. It’s a milestone that she will treasure up until someone else breaks it.
“It’s a really cool thing that I have achieved,” Weinrich said. “I just hope that it represents my high school well and one day maybe somebody from Willows will beat it.”
Weinrich and Willows are back in action at home next Friday to begin league against Winters.