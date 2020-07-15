Life as a personal trainer at any fitness gym these days is not easy. It can be stressful, and with the recent closure of gyms in the state of California to try and curb the spread of coronavirus, that is likely the case for many trainers out there.
Sabrina Hintz is a Personal Training Manager at Yuba-Sutter Training Zone in Marysville. She loves her work and has been influenced both mentally and physically by her current position.
With COVID-19 forcing fitness classes to be canceled, Hintz said the struggle is real, but the key is to remain as upbeat as possible during this tumultuous time.
Hintz said Training Zone has relocated its members to an outdoor workout area during the closure.
“No one knows what the future holds, especially now,” Hintz said in a statement. “COVID-19 is here no matter what your personal views are. I know for my own clients they are more comfortable with one-on-one training and contact. We here at (Training Zone) have gone above and beyond to comply with all state and county regulations. Wearing masks, being mindful of social distancing … We take our cleaning and sanitizing very seriously, we always have.”
Hintz, 36, said the optimum advice is to take it one day at a time.
“All we can do is our best with what we have right in front of us,” Hintz said. “Personally I’m doing my best to stay as healthy and strong as possible.”
For Hintz, the fitness life began following recurring bouts with an eating disorder.
“After having my children, I found myself after each pregnancy falling back to the simple way out (of) not eating. I was obsessed with the scale game,” Hintz said. “After my last baby was born, I really found myself in a battle with food. I had to change my ways. That’s when I decided to join a gym.”
The gym changed everything.
“Something was (awakened) inside of me and I knew I had to be in front of people, or teaching people, or coaching people because I was not the only one out there that had issues like this,” Hintz said. “ Education is so powerful. Most people simply just don’t know what to do, where to start or they feel ashamed when asking for help.”
Hintz said daily conversations with her clients are always driven by motivation.
“I live my life and train one day at a time. It’s not about winning. It’s about the small changes along the way. This is a lifestyle, not a quick fix,” Hintz said. “Sometimes just a small kick in the pants is all it takes and other times it’s a full on lecture reminding them how far they have come and to not let this situation get the best of them.”